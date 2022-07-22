Ted Cruz says more cops will halt mass shootings, even though it didn't work that way in Uvalde

Texas' junior senator added that the passage of the first new gun-reform legislation in decades is likely to 'do nothing to prevent violent crime.'

By on Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 9:39 am

click to enlarge U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a 2021 event in Phoenix, Arizona. - Wikipedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
Wikipedia Commons / Gage Skidmore
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz speaks at a 2021 event in Phoenix, Arizona.
Never one to let logic get in the way of ideology, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz this week argued that more cops, not fewer guns, is the way to slow down the nation's epidemic of mass shootings.

"If we want to stop crimes, we need to get the criminals off the streets and we need to increase law enforcement," Cruz said in a clip shared by news outlet The Recount.

Texas' junior senator then added that the recent bipartisan passage of the first gun-reform legislation in decades is likely to "do nothing to prevent violent crime."

The statements suggest Cruz pays better attention to weather reports from his home state than current events.

After all, nearly 400 law enforcement officers showed up at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School during the mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. That small army of cops took 77 minutes to take out the gunman — a wait that critics said made the difference between life and death for the wounded.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale
This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar
This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond

This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond
The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

News Slideshows

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale
This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar
This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond

This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond
The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

News Slideshows

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale

A historic San Antonio home designed by the architect of the McNay Art Museum is for sale
This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar

This historic San Antonio home for sale comes with a rare basement, which holds a wine cellar and bar
This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond

This San Antonio home for sale is so posh it includes a dog-washing station and a huge koi pond
The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

Trending

CityScrapes: Ex-San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley pushing another convention center project

By Heywood Sanders

CityScrapes: Ex-San Antonio City Manager Sheryl Sculley pushing another convention center project

Monkeypox cases top 100 in Texas, five in San Antonio, but there's no need to panic

By Michael Karlis

If you're feeling flu-like symptoms and have pus-filled skin lesions, experts recommend seeing a physician and getting tested for monkeypox.

San Antonio River Walk brawl started by customer pissed off about his bill captured on video

By Michael Karlis

At one point during the brawl a patron hits another man in the head with a chair.

Residents continue to hound Alamo RMA over Boring Co.'s proposed San Antonio tunnel project

By Michael Karlis

Members of the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority discuss the proposal from Elon Musk's Boring Co. at a recent meeting.

Also in News

2-year-old injured in drive-by shooting on San Antonio's East Side

By Michael Karlis

Police are still looking for the suspect who shot at a cowed gathered outside a home on San Antonio's East Side.

Monkeypox cases top 100 in Texas, five in San Antonio, but there's no need to panic

By Michael Karlis

If you're feeling flu-like symptoms and have pus-filled skin lesions, experts recommend seeing a physician and getting tested for monkeypox.

Residents continue to hound Alamo RMA over Boring Co.'s proposed San Antonio tunnel project

By Michael Karlis

Members of the Alamo Regional Mobility Authority discuss the proposal from Elon Musk's Boring Co. at a recent meeting.

Federal grand jury indicts two men in deaths of migrants abandoned in San Antonio tractor-trailer

By Sanford Nowlin

Two men were indicted on federal charges related to the deaths of 53 migrants inside an abandoned truck, while two others were indicted on firearms charges.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us