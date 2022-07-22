Ted Cruz says more cops will halt mass shootings, even though it didn't work that way in Uvalde

"If we want to stop crimes, we need to get the criminals off the streets and we need to increase law enforcement," Cruz said in a clip shared by news outlet The Recount.
Texas' junior senator then added that the recent bipartisan passage of the first gun-reform legislation in decades is likely to "do nothing to prevent violent crime."
The statements suggest Cruz pays better attention to weather reports from his home state than current events.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) argues increasing law enforcement will prevent mass shootings. pic.twitter.com/mAKY3Ybj6z— The Recount (@therecount) July 20, 2022
After all, nearly 400 law enforcement officers showed up at Uvalde's Robb Elementary School during the mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers. That small army of cops took 77 minutes to take out the gunman — a wait that critics said made the difference between life and death for the wounded.
