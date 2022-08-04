Termination hearing for Uvalde School District police chief delayed — again

Chief Pete Arredondo has faced mounting criticism for his response to the shooting at Robb Elementary School.

By on Thu, Aug 4, 2022 at 12:36 pm

click to enlarge Chief Arredondo will remain on unpaid leave until a new termination hearing is scheduled. - Joseph Guillen
Joseph Guillen
Chief Arredondo will remain on unpaid leave until a new termination hearing is scheduled.
Embattled Uvalde school district Police Chief Pete Arredondo will remain on unpaid leave after a termination hearing set for Thursday was delayed due to a “scheduling conflict,” CNN reports, citing district officials.

Wednesday’s announcement marks the second time a school board vote whether to fire Arredondo has been rescheduled. His initial hearing was slated for July 23 but was pushed back at the request of his attorney.

Officials and the public have excoriated Arredondo for his oversight of the police response to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, where a gunman murdered 19 children and two teachers in May.

Officers waited 77 minutes to enter a classroom and kill the perpetrator even though police began arriving on the scene mere moments after the first shots were fired, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety timeline.

In body cam footage released to the public, Arredondo is seen giving orders to other law enforcement personnel, leading many to identify him as the on-scene commander. Arredondo insists he didn't consider himself to be leading the response.

District officials have not yet released a new date for Arredondo’s termination hearing.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

News Slideshows

This historic Spanish-style near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase

This historic Spanish-style home near Woodlawn Lake has a domed mural and a spiral staircase
A San Antonio-area house with its own lazy and separate swimming pool is for sale for $7.4 million

A San Antonio-area house with its own private lazy river is now on the market for $7.4 million
This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property

This historic San Antonio area-home comes with an 1830s log cabin on the property
The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

The former Monticello Park home of San Antonio civic leader John T. Steen Sr. is for sale

Trending

San Antonio Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez pulls no punches in calling out anti-abortion activists

By Sanford Nowlin

District 2 Councilman Jalen McKee-Rodriguez speaks from the dais on Tuesday.

At heated meeting, San Antonio City Council approves resolution to protect abortion access

By Sanford Nowlin

District 5 Councilwoman Teri Castillo makes a point from the dais.

Security guard waited 12 days to report car of missing San Antonio woman Chrissy Powell

By Michael Karlis

SAPD did not find the body of Chrissy Powell, 39, until 18 days after her disappearance .

Head of San Antonio-based Texas Biomed's primate lab admits to faking research data

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio-based Texas Biomedical Research Institute has repeatedly drawn the ire of animal rights groups for its experiments on primates.

Also in News

Social media clip captures Jackass star Steve-O entertaining fans at Buc-ee's outside Houston

By Michael Karlis

Social media clip captures Jackass star Steve-O entertaining fans at Buc-ee's outside Houston

NYC mayor declines Abbott's invite to border as Texas governor amps up feud with big city leaders

By Michael Karlis

So far, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has bussed at least 6,100 migrants to Washington D.C, according to the Texas Tribune.

After fierce criticism for delaying landmark veterans bill, Ted Cruz votes to pass it

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz puts on a sad face during his appearance at conservative conference.

Almost 600 Texas youth are trapped in a juvenile prison system on the brink of collapse

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

The Giddings State School, a Texas Juvenile Justice Department prison in Lee County, on July 20. Last month, the agency reported only 42% of needed security officers at the prison were available.
More

Digital Issue

July 27, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us