TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Texans asked to conserve energy to protect the power grid for the second time in a week

Texans have been asked to turn up their thermostats and avoid using large appliances from 2 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. The power grid operator said it does not expect rolling blackouts.

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 3:01 pm

click to enlarge Texas' power grid is again under strain as the state deals with soaring summer temperatures and rapid population growth. - COURTESY PHOTO / ERCOT
Courtesy Photo / ERCOT
Texas' power grid is again under strain as the state deals with soaring summer temperatures and rapid population growth.
For the second time this week, the state’s power grid operator is asking Texans to turn up their thermostats to 78 degrees and to avoid using large appliances as it expects record-high demand for power amid ongoing scorching temperatures. It is asking for conservation from 2-9 p.m. Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the state’s main power grid operator, said he does not expect rolling blackouts to happen Wednesday.

The call for conservation came because of higher-than-expected outages at coal and natural gas-fired power plants, as well as low winds, as demand continues to rise because of higher-than-normal temperatures.

“The fleet has been run extremely hard this year and especially this summer, so it’s not surprising that wear-and-tear is starting to bear out in the form of components breaking,” said Michele Richmond, executive director of the Texas Competitive Power Advocates, which represents power generators.

Solar power, which has performed well this summer, was also struggling Wednesday to produce as much electricity as expected, ERCOT said, because of some dark clouds over solar farms in West Texas.

When Texans were asked Monday to conserve electricity, ERCOT said that appeal reduced demand on the power grid by 500 megawatts during the afternoon. ERCOT did not come close to implementing rolling blackouts.

Power grids must keep supply and demand in balance at all times. When Texas’ grid falls below its safety margin of excess supply, the grid operator starts taking additional precautions to avoid blackouts.

The first precaution is to ask the public to voluntarily cut back electricity usage. The next step is for the grid operator to tell the public the grid could be at risk of not having enough power to meet demand and ordering Texans to cut back electricity usage. If the grid’s conditions still don’t improve, ERCOT would then implement controlled, rotating power outages, in which Texans in some areas could lose power for up to 45 minutes at a time.

Power grids around the world are facing tests this summer as climate change has led to hotter temperatures and Russia’s war with Ukraine has strained fuel supplies. In Japan, officials asked residents in late June to conserve electricityduring unusually hot weather. In the U.S., officials have warned about possible power outages this summer due to record heat and demand for power.

In May, ERCOT asked Texans to conserve power during a heat wave that coincided with six power plant outages.

Climate change has made Texas heat both hotter and longer lasting. The average daily minimum and maximum temperatures in Texas have both increased by 2.2 degrees Fahrenheit in the last 125 years. The state just saw its hottest Decemberon record since 1889.

In Houston, Saturday through Tuesday were the hottest consecutive four days on record, according to meteorologists with Space City Weather.

Check back for more on this developing story.

Disclosure: Texas Competitive Power Advocates has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune’s journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

News Slideshows

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale

The San Antonio home where the Beastie Boys-tied movie Lost Angels was filmed is now for sale
A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&amp;M is for sale

A San Antonio home designed by the architect of Jefferson High School and Texas A&M is for sale
This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

Trending

Beto O'Rourke vows to connect Texas power grid to rest of nation during San Antonio campaign stop

By Michael Karlis

Beto O'Rourke vows to connect Texas power grid to rest of nation during San Antonio campaign stop

San Antonio Trump ally Parscale blamed Jan. 6 death on former boss, said he asked for 'civil war'

By Sanford Nowlin

Brad Parscale, who joined Trump's campaign after working as a San Antonio web designer, accused the former president of "asking for civil war."

A newly unearthed report on CPS Energy details San Antonio's fractured climate response

By Greg Harman

Climate activists gather for a 2019 protest in front of San Antonio City Council chambers.

Video released from Uvalde shooting shows sluggish police response

By Sanford Nowlin

Officers are shown massing the hall of Robb Elementary School as a gunman remains in the classroom where he shot students and teachers.

Also in News

The San Antonio area had the nation's 10th-highest jump in average rents over the past year

By Michael Karlis

The average cost of rent rose 24.3% since last June, according to the report.

Video released from Uvalde shooting shows sluggish police response

By Sanford Nowlin

Officers are shown massing the hall of Robb Elementary School as a gunman remains in the classroom where he shot students and teachers.

San Antonio Trump ally Parscale blamed Jan. 6 death on former boss, said he asked for 'civil war'

By Sanford Nowlin

Brad Parscale, who joined Trump's campaign after working as a San Antonio web designer, accused the former president of "asking for civil war."

A newly unearthed report on CPS Energy details San Antonio's fractured climate response

By Greg Harman

Climate activists gather for a 2019 protest in front of San Antonio City Council chambers.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us