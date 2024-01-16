Texans asked to conserve energy Tuesday as statewide freeze continues straining power grid

The latest request from the the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) was in effect from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday. It follows a similar conversation appeal issued Monday morning.
"ERCOT is forecasting higher demand [Tuesday] morning as Texans return to work and schools reopen," officials said in an online statement.
ERCOT's latest conservation request comes as San Antonio endured another hard freeze Tuesday morning and remained in the low 20s at press time. The freezing weather is expected to affect the majority of the state through Wednesday.
In its latest statement, ERCOT said Monday's conservation efforts, "combined with additional grid reliability tools," helped it avoid emergency steps such as rolling blackouts. The grid operators said it also expects similar conditions Wednesday and will continue monitoring conditions.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed