Texans in Congress back bipartisan bills to allow fentanyl test strips

The effort comes after a bill to decriminalize the test strips passed the Texas House but died in the Senate despite support from Gov. Greg Abbott.

By on Thu, Jul 27, 2023 at 5:24 pm

click to enlarge This harm reduction table set up in Portland, Oregon offers free Narcan spray, Naloxone with syringes and strips to test drugs for fentanyl. - Wikimedia Commons / Sarahmirk
Wikimedia Commons / Sarahmirk
This harm reduction table set up in Portland, Oregon offers free Narcan spray, Naloxone with syringes and strips to test drugs for fentanyl.
WASHINGTON — Texans in Congress are pushing bipartisan legislation to increase access to fentanyl testing strips after a similar effort fizzled in the Texas Legislature earlier this year.

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, joined several senators from both parties to introduce the Fentanyl Safe Testing and Overdose Prevention Act on Thursday to clarify, in federal law, that fentanyl testing strips are not considered to be drug paraphernalia.

U.S. Reps. Jasmine Crockett, D-Dallas, and Lance Gooden, R-Terrell, introduced companion legislation in May, dubbed the Secure Testing Resources Instead of Prosecuting Act, or STRIP Act.

The legislation would amend the Controlled Substances Act, which bans the use, sale, import and export of drug paraphernalia.

“Fentanyl is ravaging Texas communities, and poisonings among children and teenagers have skyrocketed in recent years given the rise in fake prescription pills containing this deadly drug,” Cornyn said in a statement. “This legislation would help prevent deaths due to fentanyl poisoning by giving people the tools to identify it, and I urge my colleagues to pass it without delay.”

Several states have made similar moves to remove testing strips from their drug paraphernalia lists.

The Texas House voted overwhelmingly in April to decriminalize fentanyl testing strips, but the Senate declined to take action on House Bill 362 in the regular session. Gov. Greg Abbott supported decriminalizing the test strips, reversing his earlier opposition.

Crockett introduced similar legislation when she was a member of the Texas House who sat on the House Criminal Jurisprudence Committee.

“Criminalizing fentanyl test strips is like outlawing water hoses during a house fire — it won’t fix the problem, and it’ll get people killed,” Crockett said in a May statement.

Fentanyl is commonly mixed with other drugs and is more than 50 times more powerful than heroin. It is odorless and tasteless, making detection nearly impossible without specialized equipment. The vast majority of U.S. drug overdoses last year were from synthetic opioids such as fentanyl, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

First-term San Antonio councilman Marc Whyte opposes 'Death Star' bill lawsuit

By Michael Karlis

Marc Whyte was elected to former councilman Clayton Perry's District 10 seat.

Mother of woman inadvertently shot and killed by San Antonio police sues city

By Abe Asher

A federal lawsuit filed by the mother of a woman shot by SAPD officers in 2021 accuses city leaders of failing to properly train police personnel.

While Elon Musk teases new rocket launch, FAA says he hasn't filed accident report from the last

By Sanford Nowlin

Elon Musk appears at a press conference following one of his company SpaceX's launches.

Booksellers sue to stop Texas law that would ban 'explicit' books from school libraries

By Sanford Nowlin

This year marks the 40th anniversary of Banned Books Week.

Also in News

American Idol's virtual auditions return to Texas next month

By Brandon Rodriguez

American Idol program judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan sit in front of contestants.

South Texas' current heat levels would be 'virtually impossible' without climate change, report says

By Michael Karlis

People take to the streets during a climate action protest.
