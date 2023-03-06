Texans make a lot of babies during spring break, study finds

Texas had the second highest birthrate per 1,000 people in December 2021 – a time nine months after spring break.

By on Mon, Mar 6, 2023 at 12:30 pm

click to enlarge Texans came in behind Utah has having the randiest residents following major events. - Unsplash / free stocks
Unsplash / free stocks
Texans came in behind Utah has having the randiest residents following major events.
Although some Texas plan family-friendly fun ahead of spring break, others are getting busy making a family, according to a new study.

Texas had the nation's second-highest birth rate per 1,000 residents in December 2021 a time that falls nine months following spring break. In other words, Texans are really getting really busy in March, according to the analysis by online sports betting blog Betway Group.

Betway compiled its rankings by analyzing the birth rate per 1,000 people nine months after major holidays and calendar events.

Something about those apparently get Texans hot and bothered, since the Lone Star State also had the second-highest birth rate following Thanksgiving, Valentine's Day and the Super Bowl, according to the study.

Only Utah scored ahead of us for having the horniest residents during holidays, according to the study.

Surprisingly, the Spring Break mecca of Florida ranked below average, only coming in with the No. 34 birth rate in December 2021.

