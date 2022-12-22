Texans wanting to stay stocked with booze for the holidays must plan ahead for store closures

click to enlarge
Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours this Christmas.
Folks who need a little alcoholic help to get though the holidays — family, sensory overload relief, eggnog, the list goes on — will need to plan ahead.
We have the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC)
to thank for this, since it doesn't allow the sale of liquor on Sundays and the following holidays: Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Because both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Sundays this year, they will be formally observed on the following Monday, which means the liquor stores will be closed then too.
That means liquor stores must close at 9 p.m. Christmas Eve — the normal closing time on a Saturday — and they'll remain closed all day Sunday, Christmas Day. They'll also be closed all day Monday, re-opening at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Then it will play out again exactly the same way one week later, for New Year’s Eve and Day.
Imbibers, you've been warned.
