Texas A&M-San Antonio breaks enrollment record for Fall 2024 semester

Indeed, more than 8,000 students are currently enrolled at TAMUSA, including 1,250 first-year students. That’s a 5% jump in total enrollment from last year.
“These record-breaking enrollment numbers highlight the university’s ongoing growth and commitment to providing students with high-quality education and support services,” TAMUSA President Salvador Hector Ochoa said in a statement. “As the university continues to grow, we are also expanding our campus to better serve the entire A&M-San Antonio community.”
Other major expansions this year at TAMUSA’s South Side campus include the expansion of Estrella residence hall and the opening of a 22,322-square-foot recreation center on Wednesday, which will house the school’s newly formed men’s and women’s basketball teams.
TAMUSA officials also hope to open a new Public Health and Education Building in time for the upcoming spring semester.
Not bad for a university that’s still in its teens.
The record enrollment at TAMUSA comes less than a week after the University of Texas at San Antonio and UT Health San Antonio announced headline-grabbing plans to merge, creating what UTSA President Taylor Eighmy describes as a “world-class university.”
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed