Texas A&M-San Antonio breaks enrollment record for Fall 2024 semester

Word of TAMUSA's record enrollment comes less than a week after UTSA and UT Health announced plans to merge.

By on Mon, Aug 26, 2024 at 4:04 pm

click to enlarge Texas A&M San Antonio students mingle on campus. - Courtesy Photo / Texas A&M San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / Texas A&M San Antonio
Texas A&M San Antonio students mingle on campus.
Texas A&M-San Antonio fall 2024 student enrollment is the highest in the young institution’s history, officials with the 15-year-old campus said Monday.

Indeed, more than 8,000 students are currently enrolled at TAMUSA, including 1,250 first-year students. That’s a 5% jump in total enrollment from last year.

“These record-breaking enrollment numbers highlight the university’s ongoing growth and commitment to providing students with high-quality education and support services,” TAMUSA President Salvador Hector Ochoa said in a statement. “As the university continues to grow, we are also expanding our campus to better serve the entire A&M-San Antonio community.”

Other major expansions this year at TAMUSA’s South Side campus include the expansion of Estrella residence hall and the opening of a 22,322-square-foot recreation center on Wednesday, which will house the school’s newly formed men’s and women’s basketball teams.

TAMUSA officials also hope to open a new Public Health and Education Building in time for the upcoming spring semester.

Not bad for a university that’s still in its teens.

The record enrollment at TAMUSA comes less than a week after the University of Texas at San Antonio and UT Health San Antonio announced headline-grabbing plans to merge, creating what UTSA President Taylor Eighmy describes as a “world-class university.”

