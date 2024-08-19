Texas A&M San Antonio opens new rec center, residence hall in major expansion

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Texas A&M San Antonio Media Texas A&M's new Student Recreation Center is one of the new facilities christened at the campus.

Texas A&M San Antonio will open a new $19.2 million student recreation center and $32.5 million residence hall for the upcoming fall semester.The expansion is part of a "far-reaching master plan" that also includes a childcare center and a medical training facility, university officials said Monday.After more than 18 months of construction, the new 22,322-square-foot recreation center will provide locker rooms, a gym and a competition basketball court for the school's men's and women's basketball teams.“Our recreation center is designed to enhance the student experience, improve recruitment and magnify the brand of the University in an increasingly competitive marketplace,” Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Darnell Smith said in a statement.The second on-campus residence hall is also opening for the fall term. Estrella Hall will provide 350 beds, joining Esperanza hall to provide housing for 744 students in total.In addition, TAMUSA early next year will construct an eight-lane track, a softball stadium and a multi-purpose athletic field to serve as a practice and competition facility for its ports teams.The field will be open to the public and is intended to serve as a community athletics hub, according to details share by school officials.There is currently no scheduled completion date for the athletic field, TAMUSA spokesperson Sam Boykin toldvia email.Early next year, TAMUSA also will begin construction on Educare, a $19.7 million childcare center for students and Bexar County residents. It will be the first Educare location in Texas, and provide care for approximately 200 kids up to age 5. The area's childcare needs are currently underserved, according to school officials."Educare will serve a vital need in South San Antonio, where the number of available spots for quality childcare is approximately eight per 100 children," the university said in a statement.In addition, TAMUSA is developing a $55 million Public Health and Education Building, scheduled to open in Spring 2026 in an effort to accelerate training for healthcare professionals.