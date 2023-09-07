Texas A&M University-San Antonio expanding program that offers free tuition

In addition to free tuition, A&M-San Antonio will offer a book stipend of $300 per semester to eligible students.

“This is an exciting time at A&M-San Antonio,” said Ochoa in a media statement. “As we move forward, it’s important that we fulfill our promise to students, who will always be our north star. This special program is a powerful tool that helps us do just that. The Jaguar Promise establishes A&M-San Antonio as the place where ambition meets access.”

Texas A&M University-San Antonio will provide free tuition, waive associated fees and issue book stipends to eligible students beginning fall 2024, according to university officials.University President Salvador Hector Ochoa unveiled the school's new Jaguar Promise program during a press conference this week. The initiative expands an existing one which previously covered the top 10% of graduating high school seniors in the state.The Jaguar Promise will expand eligibility to include the top 11% to 35% of seniors graduating from a Texas high school with a family adjusted gross income of $70,000 or less, according to Ochoa.The program also will be available to students graduating from an early college high school with at least 30 credit hours and to transfer students with an associate degree or 60 credit hours and a family adjusted gross income of $70,000 or less.A&M-San Antonio currently serves nearly 7,800 students. Its student body is predominantly Hispanic and first-generation.