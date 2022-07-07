TRULY Summer of Music DJ Battle - Vote for your favorite DJ today!

Texas A&M University San Antonio wins $2.1 million grant to fund educations of Latino students

Unlike competitive scholarship programs, the students receiving these funds will be selected at random.

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 11:24 am

The $2.1 million gifted by the Hector and Gloria Lopez foundation is the second largest in the history of Texas A&M University-San Antonio. - WIKIPEDIA COMMONS / NIGHTRYDER84
Wikipedia Commons / Nightryder84
The $2.1 million gifted by the Hector and Gloria Lopez foundation is the second largest in the history of Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Texas A&M University-San Antonio landed a $2.1 million grant to fund the post-secondary educations of Latino students, university officials said Wednesday.

The grant from the Hector and Gloria López Foundation is the second-largest grant in the university's history. It's expected to cover up to five years of tuition, fees and other college expenses for 15 students.

Unlike other scholarship programs which are awarded on a competitive basis, the Texas A&M University-San Antonio Foundation will pick the so-called "Lopez Scholars" at random, according to school officials.

"The fact that they are admitted is enough for us," said Sergio Rodriguez, the foundation's president and CEO. "We don't need another barrier in order to provide support."

Hector and Gloria López, now both deceased, ran a successful law practice together and donated their accumulated wealth to the foundation in 2021. Since the couple were both Texans of Mexican descent, their foundation aims to provide financial assistance to Latinos pursuing college degrees.

Besides Texas A&M University-San Antonio, the foundation is investing in similar programs in Austin, El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley.

"It's so important that young Latinos see themselves at institutions of higher education and find a network of support that gets them across the stage with a degree that will boost their economic opportunities," Rodríguez said. "We are committed to colleges and universities with high numbers of Latino students and faculty, with proven success in building networks that help students succeed while they are in school and after they graduate."

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

News Slideshows

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market

This $6 million Hill Country Village estate is now the priciest San Antonio home on the market
A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale

A house on the Guadalupe River that's 'Beetlejuice meets Janis Joplin' is now for sale
San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale

San Antonio-area home connected to one of Texas' first organic olive farms is for sale
Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Everything we saw in San Antonio as people protested the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v. Wade

Trending

San Antonio man dies after setting off firework on top of his head

By Michael Karlis

The man died after the bottle rocket exploded from the bottom of the tube, impacting his skull.

Most Texas beaches are so infested with poop they could make you sick, study shows

By Sanford Nowlin

Poop in the water? We'll take a pass. Thanks!

Taco Cabana reopens San Antonio location after viral TikTok shows rats in the kitchen

By Michael Karlis

In an email sent to the Express-News, the fast food chain said that the location had been sanitized and is once again open.

San Antonio Zoo says goodbye to 28-year-old Komodo dragon 'Bubba'

By Nina Rangel

Bubba, a 28-year-old endangered Komodo dragon, passed away this week.

Also in News

Bad Takes: An open letter to Jordan Peterson following his dismissal from Twitter

By Kevin Sanchez

Jordan Peterson gets animated during a 2018 speaking engagement.

Study ranks Texas as the No. 3 best state for a summer road trip

By Michael Karlis

Texas scored well in the number of attractions the state has to offer, but low when it came to safety, according to WalletHub.

Gov. Greg Abbott’s lead over Beto O’Rourke narrows to 6 points, poll finds

By Cecilia Lenzen, The Texas Tribune

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, left, is seeking a third term. He faces Democrat Beto O'Rourke, right, in November. A recent poll showed Abbott's lead shrank to 6 points.

Justice Department probing alleged civil rights violations under Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott's talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us