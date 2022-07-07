Texas A&M University San Antonio wins $2.1 million grant to fund educations of Latino students

Wikipedia Commons / Nightryder84
The $2.1 million gifted by the Hector and Gloria Lopez foundation is the second largest in the history of Texas A&M University-San Antonio.
Texas A&M University-San Antonio landed a $2.1 million grant to fund the post-secondary educations of Latino students, university officials said Wednesday.
.
The grant from the Hector and Gloria López Foundation is the second-largest grant in the university's history. It's expected to cover up to five years of tuition, fees and other college expenses for 15 students.
Unlike other scholarship programs which are awarded on a competitive basis, the Texas A&M University-San Antonio Foundation will pick the so-called "Lopez Scholars" at random, according to school officials.
"The fact that they are admitted is enough for us," said Sergio Rodriguez, the foundation's president and CEO. "We don't need another barrier in order to provide support."
Hector and Gloria López, now both deceased, ran a successful law practice together and donated their accumulated wealth to the foundation in 2021. Since the couple were both Texans of Mexican descent, their foundation aims to provide financial assistance to Latinos pursuing college degrees.
Besides Texas A&M University-San Antonio, the foundation is investing in similar programs in Austin, El Paso and the Rio Grande Valley.
"It's so important that young Latinos see themselves at institutions of higher education and find a network of support that gets them across the stage with a degree that will boost their economic opportunities," Rodríguez said. "We are committed to colleges and universities with high numbers of Latino students and faculty, with proven success in building networks that help students succeed while they are in school and after they graduate."
