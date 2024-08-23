Texas AG Ken Paxton executes Bexar County warrants to search for election fraud

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spent $2.3 million last year to pursue voter fraud but only prosecuted four cases.

Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton this week executed search warrants in Bexar County, one of the state's most-populous Democratic strongholds, explaining that he's trying to root out election fraud.In a statement, Paxton's office said it also executed search warrants in Frio and Atascosa counties as part of a two-year investigation into claims of "election fraud and vote harvesting that occurred during the 2022 elections." The statement included no more specifics on the allegations.

The warrants are part of a larger campaign by Paxton to track down voter malfeasance in the Lone Star State. His office spent $2.3 million last year to prosecute just four cases of election fraud, according to the Houston Chronicle. A separate Texas Tribune investigation also revealed that a number of cases "quietly unraveled" after being scrutinized by the courts.



Paxton and other Texas Republicans have a long history of making unfounded claims that elections in the state are rife with fraud. The AG has also faced searing criticism and a misconduct lawsuit from the State Bar of Texas for making false accusations that the 2020 election was rigged to ensure Donald Trump's defeat.

