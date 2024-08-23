Texas AG Ken Paxton executes Bexar County warrants to search for election fraud

In a statement, Paxton's office said it also executed search warrants in Frio and Atascosa counties as part of a two-year investigation into claims of "election fraud and vote harvesting that occurred during the 2022 elections." The statement included no more specifics on the allegations.
The warrants are part of a larger campaign by Paxton to track down voter malfeasance in the Lone Star State. His office spent $2.3 million last year to prosecute just four cases of election fraud, according to the Houston Chronicle. A separate Texas Tribune investigation also revealed that a number of cases "quietly unraveled" after being scrutinized by the courts.
Paxton and other Texas Republicans have a long history of making unfounded claims that elections in the state are rife with fraud. The AG has also faced searing criticism and a misconduct lawsuit from the State Bar of Texas for making false accusations that the 2020 election was rigged to ensure Donald Trump's defeat.
