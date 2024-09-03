TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Texas AG Ken Paxton threatens to sue Bexar County if it mails voter registration cards

The move comes amid controversial raids and investigations Paxton's office launched to sniff out alleged voter fraud.

By on Tue, Sep 3, 2024 at 10:04 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spent $2.3 million last year to pursue voter fraud but only prosecuted four cases. - Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
Courtesy Photo / Texas Attorney General's Office
The office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spent $2.3 million last year to pursue voter fraud but only prosecuted four cases.
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on Monday threatened to sue Bexar County if it approves a plan to use taxpayer money to mail voter registration applications to its residents.

The threat is the latest in a controversial series of moves the Republican AG has made in what his office calls an effort to uphold "election integrity."

Those actions include raids conducted last month on the homes of South Texas Democratic organizers. In their wake, Democratic lawmakers and a top Latinx advocacy group asked the U.S. Justice Department to look into the legality of Paxton's sweep.

In his letter addressed to the five members of the Bexar County Commissioners Court, Paxton said the county's mailed voting applications could end up in the hands of people ineligible to cast ballots, such as felons and undocumented immigrants. The packets might  “encourage” such recipients to register in violation of state law, he argued.

"It is more important than ever that we maintain the integrity of our voter rolls and ensure only eligible voters decide our elections," Paxton wrote. "Your proposal does the opposite by indiscriminately inviting county residents to register to vote regardless of their eligibility. I urge you to abandon this proposal. If you do not, I will see you in court."

Paxton also sent a similar letter to officials in Houston's Harris County.

A spokesman for Bexar County Judge Peter Sakai had no comment Monday morning on Paxton's threat. However, the Commissioners Court is expected to discuss the plan at its Tuesday meeting its online agenda shows.

Under that proposal, the county would hire outside contractor Civic Government Solutions LLC to mail voter registration cards along with postage-paid return envelopes to residents not currently on the voting rolls. The contract is valued at $392,700.

Paxton, a vocal ally of former President Donald Trump has a history of making extravagant claims about voter fraud that echo Trump's rebuked lies about the 2020 election being "stolen."

Although Paxton's office spent $2.3 million last year to pursue a voter-fraud crackdown, it only prosecuted four cases, according to a recent Houston Chronicle investigation.

Despite that lack of success, Paxton recently stepped up investigations into alleged instances of ballot-box malfeasance in the runup to the November election.

That includes last month's South Texas raids, which Paxton's office said were part of an ongoing investigation into voter fraud in the state.

Separately, the AG last month launched a probe of an unsubstantiated claim made by a Fox News personality that unidentified individuals were illegally registering non-citizens to vote in North Texas. Top voting-rights groups called that action a waste of taxpayer money and an effort to intimidate voter-mobilization groups.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Neon Moon Saloon opening Friday on San Antonio's St. Mary's Strip

By Stephanie Koithan

Neon Moon Saloon has taken over the former location of Squeezebox.

San Antonio tax attorney John Atwood joins mayoral race

By Michael Karlis

John Atwood is a tax attorney, small-business owner and business professor at Herzing University.

Opinion: Texas is arming Mexico's gunmen

By John Linday-Poland, The Texas Observer

A sign near the U.S. border in San Diego warns that it's illegal to bring in guns from the United States.

The woman who died in the Texas heat on a San Antonio sidewalk was my friend

By Marisol Cortez

Jessica Witzel, right, with her sister Jemmy Coleman.

Opinion: Texas is arming Mexico's gunmen

By John Linday-Poland, The Texas Observer

A sign near the U.S. border in San Diego warns that it's illegal to bring in guns from the United States.

Cityscrapes: San Antonio’s insider ballpark deal deserves public scrutiny, public vote

By Heywood Sanders

San Antonio leaders owe the public an open discussion of the realities of the Missions' ballpark deal.

Group sues Texas over law banning state business with firms 'boycotting' fossil fuels

By Kayla Guo, The Texas Tribune

A new lawsuit challenges a 2021 Texas law that restricts state business with entities seen as unfriendly to fossil fuels.

New study ranks Texas among best states for family vacations

By Suzanne Townsend

Tourists take a barge along the San Antonio River.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us