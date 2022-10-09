Texas among the states with the most Netflix swindlers,' according to new study

Wikimedia Commons / stockcatalog
Utah came in as the state with the most honest Netflix subscribers, with less than a quarter of users admitting to sharing their password with friends.
With the cost of living rising, it makes that some folks save money using by using a friend's or family member’s streaming account. Turns out, Texans are among the worst offenders when it comes to that kind of password sharing, a new study shows.
According to a report published by Techelate
, a tech-support and content research firm, Texas is the No. 8 state when it comes to people fleecing Netflix.
Techelate surveyed more than 1,500 U.S. Netflix subscribers, asking them if they have shared their account information with someone else.
In Texas, more than half of Netflix users — 53%, to be exact — admitted to giving out account information to friends and family. Ohio took the top spot, with nearly 60% of Buckeye State residents admitting to ripping off the streaming giant. Illinois and Massachusetts, in respective order, came in second and third.
Residents of Texas and other states who let family and friends piggyback off their accounts could soon face repercussions.
Over the summer, Netflix launched a pilot program in select countries where those caught using an account outside their home address are charged an extra $2.99 a month, according to Forbes
. Netflix hasn't yet implemented the penalty in its North American markets, however.
