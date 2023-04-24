Texas and San Antonio lawmakers weigh in on the firing of Tucker Carlson

Their reactions ranged from right-wing zealot Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick to lamenting the departure of a "good friend and a voice for millions" to Democratic Texas Rep. Diego Bernal, D-San Antonio, offering a dismissive two-syllable ciao.
In a statement Monday, Fox revealed the host of Tucker Carlson Tonight ,“ its top-rated primetime personality, agreed to part ways.” The departure doesn't appear to have been planned in advance since Carlson told viewers Friday that he'd see them in the new week.
The reason for Carlson’s departure remains unclear. However, a source familiar with the matter told Axios on Monday that the firing wasn't a direct result of the $787.5 million defamation settlement Fox News struck with Dominion Voting Systems last week.
Even so, Texas lawmakers had no problem sounding off before a reason surfaced in media reports.
In a tweet, Lt. Gov. Patrick, a frequent Fox guest, added that Carlson "will be greatly missed.”
Former San Antonio mayor Julián Castro had a different take.
“When Tucker replaced Bill O’Reilly, I didn’t think he would do nearly as well as O’Reilly had with ratings,” Castro said. “But he did, and not because he’s particularly talented as a broadcaster — it’s the built-in audience. Unfortunately, Fox will easily find another prime time propaganda star.”
San Antonio State Rep Diego summed up how many likely feel about the right-wing propaganda mouthpiece, who's emerged as such a divisive figure in American politics: "Buh-bye."
It remains to be seen who takes Carlson’s spot at Fox News. In a statement, the network said the interim show would be hosted by a rotation of personalities until it selects a permanent host.
Although some left-wing politicians and commentators took victory lap Monday, not much is likely to change at the "central propaganda arm of the GOP," according to Washington D.C.-based watchdog group Media Matters.
"The Fox News audience is primed and ready to believe whatever lies and vitriol the next 8 o'clock hour host comes ready to spew," Media Matters President Angelo Carusone said in a statement. "Ahead of Carlson's departure, Fox has already been leaning into toxic hate as a business model by elevating extremists like Jesse Watters Jeanine Pirro, who now stand ready to try to capture Tucker's audience."
