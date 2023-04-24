Texas and San Antonio lawmakers weigh in on the firing of Tucker Carlson

Fox News said on Monday that the right-wing conspiracy theorist host of Tucker Carlson Tonight and the network had "agreed to part ways."

When Tucker replaced Bill O’Reilly, I didn’t think he would do nearly well as O’Reilly had with ratings. But he did, and not because he’s particularly talented as a broadcaster—it’s the built-in audience. Unfortunately, Fox will easily find another prime time propaganda star. https://t.co/vBGuYg2kZ5