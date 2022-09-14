Texas Attorney General Paxton keeps up fight against San Antonio ISD's COVID-19 vaccine mandate

Paxton is requesting that the Texas Supreme Court reverse a July ruling by an appeals court in favor of the district.

By on Wed, Sep 14, 2022 at 12:14 pm

Texas was recently ranked among the least vaccinated states in the country by WalletHub. - San Antonio ISD | Facebook
San Antonio ISD | Facebook
Texas was recently ranked among the least vaccinated states in the country by WalletHub.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has renewed his fight for "medical freedom" by asking the Texas Supreme Court to reverse a ruling that let San Antonio ISD keep its COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Paxton's filing, announced Tuesday, is the latest in a series of legal battles between the Republican AG and San Antonio's third-largest school district over its rule requiring employees to get vaccinated.

The Texas Supreme Court temporarily halted SAISD's vaccine enforcement last October after Paxton sued, claiming the district violated an executive order by Gov. Greg Abbott that barred government institutions from mandating COVID vaccines.

However, the San Antonio-based Fourth Court of Appeals  ruled that Abbott's order didn't apply in this case, which cleared SAISD to keep the requirement in place. The district maintained a pause on the mandate even after its court victory, though.

Just the same, Paxton — who's facing a tight reelection race in November — isn't giving up in his battle. In his new petition, he's asking Texas' high court to intervene and reverse the ruling.

"Nobody should be bullied, coerced, and certainly not fired because of their COVID-19 vaccination status," Paxon said a statement. "It's not only an affront to individual liberty, but also illegal under Texas law. The Governor's executive order specifically protects workers from the type of mass firings that San Antonio ISD is seeking, and I will continue to fight in court to defend GA-39 and Texans' medical freedoms. In the meantime, the Texas Supreme Court's order halting the district's vaccine mandate remains in effect."

SAISD Interim Chief Communications Officer Laura Short confirmed to KSAT that the district's vaccine mandate remains on pause. District officials were unavailable for immediate comment when the Current reached out.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

News Slideshows

This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier
This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower

This solar-equipped San Antonio mansion comes with its own watchtower
This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

This San Antonio-area house for sale has timber columns reclaimed from an old Tennessee barn

Trending

New TV ad from Greg Abbott edits clip to make it sound like Beto O'Rourke wants to defund police

By Sanford Nowlin

A new ad from Gov. Greg Abbott's reelection campaign splices video to put words in the mouth of his rival.

H-E-B shoppers can now bank where they shop for groceries via the chain's new debit card

By Michael Karlis

Shoppers can earn 5% cash back on all H-E-B branded items.

Texas teacher fired after she told her class to call pedophiles 'minor attracted persons'

By Michael Karlis

El Paso high school teacher Amber Parker will be able to appeal the decision.

In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

At Giddings State School, a Texas juvenile prison, youths reported regularly soiling their cells this summer because there weren’t enough officers to take them to the bathroom.

Also in News

As voters key in on abortion, Texas delays release of new maternal death data until after midterms

By Sanford Nowlin

A pregnant woman receives a checkup.

Gov. Greg Abbott doesn't want your student debt forgiven

By Rosalind Early, Riverfront Times

Gov. Greg Abbott wags a finger at a July campaign appearance in Fort Stockton.

In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets

By Jolie McCullough, The Texas Tribune

At Giddings State School, a Texas juvenile prison, youths reported regularly soiling their cells this summer because there weren’t enough officers to take them to the bathroom.

Texas among the nation's least-vaccinated states, according to recent study

By Michael Karlis

Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire are among the immunized states in the country, according to the study.
More

Digital Issue

September 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us