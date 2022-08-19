Texas Border, Kyle Rittenhouse Selfie: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

This week's top stories include a HGTV series casting San Antonio residents for its second season and bougie Dallas store Saint Bernard opening a San Antonio outpost.

By on Fri, Aug 19, 2022 at 1:28 pm

click to enlarge Critics charge that Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star is more about spectacle than seeking a workable solution to the spike in border crossings. - Instagram / govabbott
Instagram / govabbott
Critics charge that Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star is more about spectacle than seeking a workable solution to the spike in border crossings.
As it turns out, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's claim that the Biden administration has an open-border policy may not hold water.

This week's top-read Current story covered a New York Times' analysis of U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, which showed that apprehensions of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border in the first 10 months of the 2022 fiscal year already outnumbered the total for the entirety of the previous fiscal year.

Other top stories include a HGTV series casting San Antonio residents for its second season and bougie Dallas store Saint Bernard opening a San Antonio outpost.

Read on for more.

10. Actor Chuck Norris stars in new PSA to market Texas' suspicious-activity reporting system

9. USAA lays off a 'triple-digit' number of workers as U.S. economy shows signs of slowing

8. Goodwill to open mega-thrift store next year in San Antonio's Live Oak area

7. Nelson Wolff to San Antonio leaders: stop chasing a second pro sports team and protect the Spurs

6. Bougie Dallas-based lifestyle store Saint Bernard setting up shop in San Antonio

5. Mayor Ron Nirenberg says Abbott, Texas Legislature pushing back on common-sense gun reform

4. HGTV home renovation show looking to cast San Antonio residents

3. San Antonio's North East ISD banned more books than any other Texas school district, report shows

2. Texas police department under fire after officer posts selfie with Kyle Rittenhouse

1. New data pokes holes in Gov. Greg Abbott's claim Biden administration isn't stopping people at border

