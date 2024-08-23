WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Texas’ busing of migrants hits a speed bump as fewer enter country

The bus trips to Democrat-run cities stopped after June as the number of migrants apprehended across the southwest border plummeted.

By on Fri, Aug 23, 2024 at 9:46 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A bus with dozens of migrants leaves an El Paso shelter and heads to New York City on Aug. 31, 2022. The city and county of El Paso sponsored the voluntary bus trips to relieve pressure on local shelters that summer. - Texas Tribune / Ivan Pierre Aguirre
Texas Tribune / Ivan Pierre Aguirre
A bus with dozens of migrants leaves an El Paso shelter and heads to New York City on Aug. 31, 2022. The city and county of El Paso sponsored the voluntary bus trips to relieve pressure on local shelters that summer.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

For more than two years, Gov. Greg Abbott has sent thousands of migrants who’ve recently arrived at the southern border to cities run by Democrats.

But in border towns, the buses have largely stopped rolling in recent weeks.

Texas sent no buses north in July, according to one report published this week. Another report said that Texas has not sent any buses since late June for a lack of passengers.

The New York Times reported that the last bus dispatched by Texas left the border near El Paso on June 27 with 50 migrants headed to New York. Texas officials attributed the decrease in buses to a decrease in migrants, according to the Times.

“Texas has decreased illegal crossings into the state by over 85% thanks to our historic border mission,” Abbott spokesperson Andrew Mahaleris said in a statement.

Abbott has vowed to continue the busing program, which only takes migrants who voluntarily get onboard.

The slowdown has coincided with a decrease in the number of migrants entering the country illegally following an executive order from President Joe Biden in early June that widely stopped granting asylum to migrants.

Federal authorities apprehended roughly 32% fewer migrants in Texas in June, the first month that Biden’s order was in place. The sharp drop of apprehensions in Texas was also seen across the rest of the southwest border and continued in July, when they hit a new low during the Biden administration.

The administration has credited his executive order for the decrease, while Abbott has credited the state’s $11 billion Operation Lone Star border mission that launched in March 2021. Through the border initiative, the state has dispatched thousands of Texas National Guard troops to patrol the border and thousands of Department of Public Safety troopers who arrest migrants on state charges.

Two immigrants' rights groups in Texas sued to stop the executive order. Texas, which has sued the administration over its previous immigration policies, has asked a federal court to help defend the policy, according to court records.

Officials in cities that have received buses from Texas have struggled to handle the influx of newcomers, opening new shelters and saying the unexpected costs of caring for migrants strained their budgets.

A spokesperson for New York Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday said the mayor signed an executive order requiring bus companies to notify city officials before transporting migrants into the city and limiting the hours they could — which they credited for a decrease in migrants in the city’s care.

Migration patterns historically ebb and flow due to many variables including changing U.S. border policies and extreme heat during summer months, according to immigration and foreign policy experts. Some of those experts point to efforts by Mexico and other Latin American countries in recent months to block migrants from reaching the U.S.-Mexico border.

Since Abbott began the program in 2022, the state has transported approximately 119,400 migrants to other states, according to figures shared by Abbott’s office last week.

Disclosure: The New York Times has been a financial supporter of The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial supporters play no role in the Tribune's journalism. Find a complete list of them here.

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Crucial part of Loop 1604 and I-35 in San Antonio closing all weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Loop 1604 and I-35 will be closed around their intersection all weekend, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Retirement of CEO at San Antonio's USAA comes amid other top-level departures

By Sanford Nowlin

The retirement announcement from USAA CEO Wayne Peacock follows the departure of at least four other high-level company executives.

Harris shrinks Trump’s lead in Texas, Allred within striking distance of Cruz, poll finds

By Jasper Scherer, The Texas Tribune

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Philadelphia rally where she introduced her running mate, Gov. Tim Walz of Minnesota.

Texas bars transgender people from changing the sex on their driver's licenses

By Sanford Nowlin

An individual walks into a DPS drivers license office in South San Antonio.

Here's why so many people from San Antonio were featured at the Democratic Convention

By Sanford Nowlin

Mayor Ron Nirenberg speaks with broadcaster Michelangelo Signorile of SiriusXM during the Democratic National Convention.

Former San Antonio State Sen. Leticia Van de Putte reflects on polarized politics

By Adam Doe

Leticia Van De Putte was elected into the Texas Legislature in 1990 and served for more than 20 years.

Crucial part of Loop 1604 and I-35 in San Antonio closing all weekend

By Stephanie Koithan

Loop 1604 and I-35 will be closed around their intersection all weekend, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

Seven more arrested in deaths of 53 migrants in tractor-trailer abandoned in San Antonio

By Sanford Nowlin

Alamo City residents erected a makeshift memorial at the site where 53 migrants died of heat-related illness in the back of a tractor-trailer in June 2022.
More

August 21, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us