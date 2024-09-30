SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Texas can no longer investigate alleged cases of vote harvesting, federal judge says

The provision was included in a sweeping Texas voting bill that was signed into law in 2021.

By on Mon, Sep 30, 2024 at 9:51 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge LULAC officials hold a press conference last month to ask for a federal investigation into raids Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton conducted in San Antonio and South Texas as part of an ongoing "election integrity" probe. - Twitter / @RolandForTexas
Twitter / @RolandForTexas
LULAC officials hold a press conference last month to ask for a federal investigation into raids Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton conducted in San Antonio and South Texas as part of an ongoing "election integrity" probe.
Sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune’s daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

A federal judge ruled on Saturday that part of a Texas law that enacted new voting restrictions violated the U.S. Constitution by being too vague and restricting free speech.

The ruling, made by U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez, immediately halted the state’s ability to investigate alleged cases of vote harvesting, such as the investigation into the League of United Latin American Citizens by Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Before today’s ruling, a person who knowingly provided or offered vote harvesting services in exchange for compensation was committing a third-degree felony. This meant that organizers of voter outreach organizations and even volunteers could spend up to ten years in prison and fined up to $10,000 for giving or offering these services.

According to Republican lawmakers, the provision was put in place to prevent voter fraud and secure election integrity. However, in the ruling, the judge noted that there was widespread confusion about how to implement the canvassing restriction from local election administrators. This confusion also left voter outreach organizations uncertain about whether they could provide volunteers with food or bus fare because it could look like compensation.

Many organizations – including La Union del Pueblo Entero, LULAC, and the Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund – have filed lawsuits against many other provisions of the law, including voter assistance and mail-in ballot restrictions. The challenges to these provisions have not been ruled on yet. The original complaints were filed in August and September 2021.

Before the law, organizations like OCA-Greater Houston, an advocacy organization for people of Asian and Pacific Island descent, would host in-person election events and allow attendees to bring their mail-in ballots in order to receive help like language assistance.

Nina Perales, vice president of litigation at MALDEF, wrote that “Today’s ruling means that voter outreach organizers and other advocates in Texas can speak to mail ballot voters about issues on the ballot and urge voters to support improvements to their communities.”

ACLU of Texas celebrated the ruling on X saying, “This is a win for voting rights in the state, and for the organizations that help keep elections accessible.”

This article originally appeared in the Texas Tribune.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

USAA quietly relocated its banking business out of San Antonio this spring

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

Clip of child chugging beer at University of Texas football game goes viral

By Michael Karlis

A child chugs from a red and blue tallboy during the Texas Longhorns football game on Saturday.

San Antonio-based USAA lays off workers for second time this year

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA employs roughly 19,000 people in San Antonio.

Texas Rep from San Antonio says he'd force daughter to birth child if she'd been raped

By Michael Karlis

Analysts have described the race for Texas House District 118, which encompasses San Antonio's South and far East sides, as one of the most competitive this cycle.

Beer-chugging kid, George Strait performance: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Country music superstar George Strait appears at an award show in Las Vegas.

Former San Antonio councilman Clayton Perry joins race to replace Mayor Ron

By Michael Karlis

District 10 San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry was placed on probation last year after hit-and-run and DWI charges.

Folks can honor their departed furry friends at the San Antonio Zoo's animal ofrenda

By Michael Karlis

Park guests leave photo's of their deceased four-legged friends at the San Antonio Zoo's animal ofrenda.

Texas Rep from San Antonio says he'd force daughter to birth child if she'd been raped

By Michael Karlis

Analysts have described the race for Texas House District 118, which encompasses San Antonio's South and far East sides, as one of the most competitive this cycle.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us