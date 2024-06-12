Texas cinema chain Alamo Drafthouse acquired by Sony Pictures

Word of the sale comes a week after five Alamo Drafthouse franchise locations closed in North Texas and four months after Hollywood news site Deadline reported that the cinema chain could be looking for a buyer.
Although Sony's U.S. division is based in New York, Alamo Drafthouse will retain its corporate headquarters in Austin.
"Alamo Drafthouse's differentiated movie-going experience, admired brand and devoted community fit well with this vision," Ahuja said in a statement. "Our Crunchyroll business also aligns well with their audience's interests. We look forward to building upon the innovations that have made Alamo Drafthouse successful and will, of course, continue to welcome content from all studios and distributors."
Sony's acquisition marks the first time in more than 75 years that a major Hollywood studio will own a movie theatre chain, according to CNBC.
