Texas city to hold annual Gathering of the Kyles in May

Last year, nearly 1,500 people named Kyle descended on the town located between Austin and San Antonio that bears the same moniker.
The Texas town of Kyle is once again trying to break the world record for the largest gathering of people with the same name.
The city, located just south of Austin, has invited Kyles from across the globe to attend its free Kyle Fair A Tex-Traveganza the weekend of May 17-19. The counting of the Kyles will begin Saturday, May 18, at 1 p.m. sharp.
Those wanting to help the town break into the Guinness Book of World Records
will need to show a government-issued ID proving their first name is Kyle. Variations such as Kyler, Kyal or Kylee won't be accepted. Additionally, middle names and last names don't count.
Those who figure they meet the naming restrictions can register online
. Registration can also be done on-site May 17 and May 18.
This year marks the fifth time organizers of the annual gathering have attempted to break into the record book. Last year
, they drew nearly 1,500 Kyles, short of the 2,326 same-named people needed to break the record. A town in Bosnia currently holds the distinction thanks to a 2017 festival of Ivans.
Those not named Kyle can also enjoy the fair, which will feature live music, food trucks, margarita judging and a rib competition.
