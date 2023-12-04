LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Texas Democrats ask Justice Department to take action on Abbott's Operation Lone Star

The lawmakers, including San Antonio U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro and Greg Casar, also want the Biden Administration to clarify its position about whether the governor's border mission is violating federal law.

By on Mon, Dec 4, 2023 at 1:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas law enforcement personnel apprehend a migrant in South Texas as part of Operation Lone Star. - Wikimedia Commons / NoaLyckholm44
Wikimedia Commons / NoaLyckholm44
Texas law enforcement personnel apprehend a migrant in South Texas as part of Operation Lone Star.
San Antonio's U.S. Reps. Greg Casar and Joaquin Castro joined 10 other Texas congressional Democrats in asking the Justice Department to take action against state officials who break the law under Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star.

In a letter sent Monday, the Democrats argue that Abbott's controversial $4.5 billion immigration crackdown — which authorizes local authorities to arrest border crossers on minor offenses such as trespassing — has resulted in gross civil rights violations. They also ask the Biden Administration to clarify its position about whether the governor's border mission is violating federal law.

Spokespeople for Abbott's office were unavailable for comment at press time.

The letter acknowledges the Justice Department's successful suit to force Abbott, a Republican, to remove a barrier of buoys outfitted with saw-like metal attachments from the Rio Grande.

However, the authors also argue that the Justice Department has taken six months to answer inquiries whether images of Texas State Guard personnel and state troopers apparently blocking migrants from climbing from the Rio Grande to access U.S. soil show violations of U.S. law. As per the U.S. Constitution, immigration enforcement is the responsibility of the federal government, not the states.

“Despite the egregious and recurring abuses spanning almost two years, we are concerned over the lack of remedial and preventive actions taking place at the federal level,” the Democrats write. “While Governor Abbott ramps up his escalated actions under [Operation Lone Star], we continue to see civil rights violations and illegal actions, whether it is the continuing 'trespassing' arrests of immigrants, razor-wire installations, or physical interposition by DPS and Texas Guard personnel preventing migrants from accessing safety and medical care, as illustrated from a video last month showing a Texas National Guard soldier accosting a migrant stuck in barbed wire.”

The federal lawmakers also warned that Abbott has continued to step up action against migrants and asylum seekers, noting that the House Bill 4, passed by the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature and awaiting the governor's signature would criminalize entering the state without documents. 

“In the face of ongoing escalation, it is critical that DOJ assert its rightful field preemption and send a strong message regarding [Operation Lone Star] abuses," the House members add.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin

Sanford Nowlin is editor-in-chief of the San Antonio Current.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio tiny home community goes viral on social media – again

By Michael Karlis

Realtor Billy Rojo stands in front of a tiny home for sale in Northwest San Antonio.

Rafael 'Ted' Cruz files bill requiring federal employees to go by birth names, pronouns

By Michael Karlis

Has anyone told this man that "Ted" isn't his legal first name?

Class action lawsuit claims San Antonio-based USAA arbitrarily denies medical claims

By Sanford Nowlin

A new lawsuit accuses San Antonio-based USAA of using an automated system to "systematically, wrongfully, and arbitrarily" deny or reduce medical claims.

Experts say Texas bill making border crossings illegal faces likely court defeat

By Sanford Nowlin

A Texas DPS vehicle is parked along the Rio Grande River.

Also in News

San Antonio-Austin Rep. Chip Roy votes against expelling George Santos

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy was was one 110 Republicans and two Democrats to vote against expelling disgraced New York Congressman George Santos from the Capitol.

Girl in a Coma, USAA Lawsuit: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

San Antonio’s Girl in a Coma released three albums of original material and toured relentlessly before a 2018 breakup.

Cityscrapes: Mayor's charter review could improve governance — with the right changes

By Heywood Sanders

The vast number of bond-funded street projects in recent years have often taken too long and been too disruptive to residents and businesses.

Assclown Alert: Tamping down on free speech to score political points with Texas AG Ken Paxton

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (right) grins for a photo op.
More

Digital Issue

November 29, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us