Texas Democrats ask Justice Department to take action on Abbott's Operation Lone Star

click to enlarge Wikimedia Commons / NoaLyckholm44 Texas law enforcement personnel apprehend a migrant in South Texas as part of Operation Lone Star.

San Antonio's U.S. Reps. Greg Casar and Joaquin Castro joined 10 other Texas congressional Democrats in asking the Justice Department to take action against state officials who break the law under Gov. Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star.In a letter sent Monday, the Democrats argue that Abbott's controversial $4.5 billion immigration crackdown — which authorizes local authorities to arrest border crossers on minor offenses such as trespassing — has resulted in gross civil rights violations. They also ask the Biden Administration to clarify its position about whether the governor's border mission is violating federal law.Spokespeople for Abbott's office were unavailable for comment at press time.The letter acknowledges the Justice Department's successful suit to force Abbott, a Republican, to remove a barrier of buoys outfitted with saw-like metal attachments from the Rio Grande.However, the authors also argue that the Justice Department has taken six months to answer inquiries whether images of Texas State Guard personnel and state troopers apparently blocking migrants from climbing from the Rio Grande to access U.S. soil show violations of U.S. law. As per the U.S. Constitution, immigration enforcement is the responsibility of the federal government, not the states.

“Despite the egregious and recurring abuses spanning almost two years, we are concerned over the lack of remedial and preventive actions taking place at the federal level,” the Democrats write. “While Governor Abbott ramps up his escalated actions under [Operation Lone Star], we continue to see civil rights violations and illegal actions, whether it is the continuing 'trespassing' arrests of immigrants, razor-wire installations, or physical interposition by DPS and Texas Guard personnel preventing migrants from accessing safety and medical care, as illustrated from a video last month showing a Texas National Guard soldier accosting a migrant stuck in barbed wire.”



The federal lawmakers also warned that Abbott has continued to step up action against migrants and asylum seekers, noting that the House Bill 4, passed by the GOP-controlled Texas Legislature and awaiting the governor's signature would criminalize entering the state without documents.

“In the face of ongoing escalation, it is critical that DOJ assert its rightful field preemption and send a strong message regarding [Operation Lone Star] abuses," the House members add.