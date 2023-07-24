Texas Democrats push for mandated water breaks as Abbott's 'Death Star' bill looms

click to enlarge Editor's note: This story was corrected to indicate that Greg Casar was the bill's author and that it calls for the White House to adopt a new Occupational Safety and Health Administration workplace heat standard.
Abe Asher
"Bought-and-paid-for politicians like Gov. Greg Abbott are stripping workers of their right to a water break in the middle of a historic heat wave. It's insane," Congressman Greg Casar, whose district includes part of San Antonio, said.
U.S. Rep. Greg Casar, a Democrat representing San Antonio and Austin, authored a letter
urging the Biden Administration to adopt federal rules requiring employers to give outdoor workers 15-minute water breaks every four hours.
In the letter, Casar asks the White House to implement an Occupational Safety and Health Administration workplace heat standard as quickly as possible that would also require businesses to provide shaded or air-conditioned rest areas, improved medical services and training on heat-related illnesses.
Other Texas Democrats including U.S. Reps. Joaquin Castro, Collin Alred, Jasmine Crockett, Lloyd Doggett, Shelia Jackson Lee and Marc A. Veasey signed the letter. Vermont independent Bernie Sanders, who caucuses with the Democrats, also signed on.
The letter comes as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's House Bill 2127
— which would bar municipalities from enacting certain types of business-applicable laws, including those requiring employers to allow water breaks — is set to take effect Sept 1. Both Houston and San Antonio have sued
to challenge the bill, which would prohibit cities and counties from enacting regulations that go further than those already adopted at the state level.
"Bought-and-paid-for politicians like Gov. Greg Abbott are stripping workers of their right to a water break in the middle of a historic heat wave. It's insane," Casar said in a written statement. "Democrats are going to stand up for common sense and for working people — while Greg Abbott will be on the wrong side of history. President Biden has the opportunity to protect workers and save lives."
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, at least 42 outdoor Texas workers died between 2011 and 2021 from environmental exposure, as previously reported by the Current
. However, that number likely represents an undercount since it doesn't include heart attacks, experts said.
The mother of a San Antonio construction worker who died of a heat stroke while on the job last year filed a $1 million lawsuit
against her son's employer.
