Texas Dems ask White House to probe Gov. Greg Abbott's use of COVID funds for border crackdown

click to enlarge Instagram / govabbott Gov. Greg Abbott talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.

Texas Democratic lawmakers including San Antonio U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro are pushing the Biden administration to investigate whether Gov. Greg Abbott misused federal pandemic-relief funding by funneling it into his immigration crackdown.The urging comes days after a Washington Post investigation reported that Abbott and other Texas officials rerouted $1 million in federal pandemic funds into his controversial Operation Lone Star border initiative. That shuffling of funds exposes "gaps in a law meant to bolster the country’s response to the ongoing pandemic," which has so far killed 86,000 Texans, thereports.In a Monday letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen , Castro and eight other lawmakers note that a ruling from Yellen's agency stipulates that federal COVID-relief funds must be used to replace lost public sector revenue, address health issues, pay essential workers or invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure."Instead, Governor Abbott is taking this funding away from integral public sector resources and allocating it to Operation Lone Star, which the Texas Legislature has already funded with almost $2 billion toward border security over the next two years," the lawmakers added. "It is negligent and irresponsible for Governor Abbot to direct additional funding to Operation Lone Star, especially if the funding in question was intended to help Texans rebuild from the pandemic."

In a statement supplied to the Current, a spokesperson for Abbott's office accused the Biden administration of ignoring an immigration crisis and playing politics.



"Here in Texas, we have worked with the legislature to allocate federal funds in a manner that adheres to federal guidance," spokeswoman Renae Eze said. "Between legislative sessions, in the event of a disaster, there are mechanisms to re-allocate state dollars if necessary to respond to the disaster — and we have had to use $4 billion of state dollars for Operation Lone Star to do the federal government’s job."





“There have got to be consequences from the Justice Department for the governor abusing resources and unconstitutionally keeping people in jail for prolonged periods,” Castro wrote. “He’s risking people’s lives, including members of the Texas National Guard, who have been pulled into work they weren’t trained for at the same time as their benefits have been cut.”



