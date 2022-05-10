Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Texas Dems ask White House to probe Gov. Greg Abbott's use of COVID funds for border crackdown

The urging comes days after a Washington Post investigation reported that Abbott rerouted $1 million in federal pandemic funds into Operation Lone Star.

By on Tue, May 10, 2022 at 11:07 am

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown. - INSTAGRAM / GOVABBOTT
Instagram / govabbott
Gov. Greg Abbott talks tough at the border during a 2021 news conference touting his immigration crackdown.
Texas Democratic lawmakers including San Antonio U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro are pushing the Biden administration to investigate whether Gov. Greg Abbott misused federal pandemic-relief funding by funneling it into his immigration crackdown.

The urging comes days after a Washington Post investigation reported that Abbott and other Texas officials  rerouted $1 million in federal pandemic funds into his controversial Operation Lone Star border initiative. That shuffling of funds exposes "gaps in a law meant to bolster the country’s response to the ongoing pandemic," which has so far killed 86,000 Texans, the Post reports.

In a Monday letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Castro and eight other lawmakers note that a ruling from Yellen's agency stipulates that federal COVID-relief funds must be used to replace lost public sector revenue, address health issues, pay essential workers or invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure.

"Instead, Governor Abbott is taking this funding away from integral public sector resources and allocating it to Operation Lone Star, which the Texas Legislature has already funded with almost $2 billion toward border security over the next two years," the lawmakers added. "It is negligent and irresponsible for Governor Abbot to direct additional funding to Operation Lone Star, especially if the funding in question was intended to help Texans rebuild from the pandemic."

In a statement supplied to the Current, a spokesperson for Abbott's office accused the Biden administration of ignoring an immigration crisis and playing politics.  

"Here in Texas, we have worked with the legislature to allocate federal funds in a manner that adheres to federal guidance," spokeswoman Renae Eze said. "Between legislative sessions, in the event of a disaster, there are mechanisms to re-allocate state dollars if necessary to respond to the disaster — and we have had to use $4 billion of state dollars for Operation Lone Star to do the federal government’s job."

The Republican governor's reelection campaign has seized on immigration as a top issue. As he vies for a third term, Abbott has trotted out a series of high-profile initiatives that he said are needed because the White House won't curb illegal immigration.

The centerpiece of those has been Operation Lone Star, a deployment of thousands of National Guard troops to the border to arrest and detain migrants on minor property crimes. Critics have lambasted Abbott's move as a pricy pre-election publicity stunt.

Late last month, Abbott announced plans to funnel an additional $495.3 million in state funds into his crackdown, taking the money from agencies including the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, which oversees Children's Medicaid and food stamp programs.

Civil rights groups have blasted Operation Lone Star, saying it regularly denies due process to jailed migrants, and recent media investigations have raised serious questions about Abbott's claims that he's sweeping up smugglers and cartel members. In a separate letter sent to the White House last fall, Castro and Democratic lawmakers requested the Justice Department and Homeland Security look into potential human-rights violations under the program.

“There have got to be consequences from the Justice Department for the governor abusing resources and unconstitutionally keeping people in jail for prolonged periods,” Castro wrote. “He’s risking people’s lives, including members of the Texas National Guard, who have been pulled into work they weren’t trained for at the same time as their benefits have been cut.”

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million
A 1928 San Antonio home by the architects of the McNay and Tower Life Building is for sale

A historic San Antonio home built by the McNay and Tower Life architects is now for sale
Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights
Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

News Slideshows

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million
A 1928 San Antonio home by the architects of the McNay and Tower Life Building is for sale

A historic San Antonio home built by the McNay and Tower Life architects is now for sale
Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights
Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

News Slideshows

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million
A 1928 San Antonio home by the architects of the McNay and Tower Life Building is for sale

A historic San Antonio home built by the McNay and Tower Life architects is now for sale
Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights

Everything we saw as people in San Antonio turned out Tuesday in support of abortion rights
Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Everything we saw as Tori Amos performed at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre on Friday

Trending

Man in 'F—k Greg Abbott' T-shirt makes it into MSNBC report on abortion rights

By Sanford Nowlin

Gov. Greg Abbott displays the charm and warmth that have ingratiated him with Texas residents.

CityScrapes: San Antonio lacks transparency with Grand Hyatt deal and convention center expansion

By Heywood Sanders

The most recent city budget highlights performance measures for the convention center as its exhibit hall occupancy level and number of hosted events. But actual convention attendance is nowhere to be found.

Environmental groups warn Boring Co.'s proposed San Antonio tunnel could jeopardize at-risk species

By Michael Karlis

Environmental groups warn Boring Co.'s proposed San Antonio tunnel could jeopardize at-risk species

At least 50,000 Texans receive abortions in the state each year. Here’s a look behind the numbers.

By Mandi Cai, The Texas Tribune

A nurse practitioner consults with a patient at a Planned Parenthood clinic in Austin.

Also in News

Ahead of runoff, report says South Texas Rep. Henry Cuellar fired, tried to discredit pregnant staffer

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar speaks in 2020 at a downtown San Antonio press briefing.

Environmental groups warn Boring Co.'s proposed San Antonio tunnel could jeopardize at-risk species

By Michael Karlis

Environmental groups warn Boring Co.'s proposed San Antonio tunnel could jeopardize at-risk species

CityScrapes: San Antonio lacks transparency with Grand Hyatt deal and convention center expansion

By Heywood Sanders

The most recent city budget highlights performance measures for the convention center as its exhibit hall occupancy level and number of hosted events. But actual convention attendance is nowhere to be found.

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million

By San Antonio Current Staff

Owner of nacho-cheese company Ricos is selling his San Antonio home for $1.2 million
More

Digital Issue

May 4, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us