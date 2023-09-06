BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Texas DPS cancels all driver-license appointments due to systemwide outage

This disruption affects all driver's license services statewide, and the cancellations remain in effect all day Wednesday.

By on Wed, Sep 6, 2023 at 11:28 am

click to enlarge Interior of a San Antonio DPS office. - Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Shutterstock / Moab Republic
Interior of a San Antonio DPS office.
A systemwide outage has led the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) to halt all driver-license appointments scheduled for Wednesday.

Although the statewide cancellations initially were just through noon, DPS officials now say they will be through the end of the day. They apply to all services, including renewing or replacing identification cards, obtaining driver records and verifying eligibility.

The outage stems from an operating system update that took place last weekend, DPS officials said.

