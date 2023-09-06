Texas DPS cancels all driver-license appointments due to systemwide outage

Although the statewide cancellations initially were just through noon, DPS officials now say they will be through the end of the day. They apply to all services, including renewing or replacing identification cards, obtaining driver records and verifying eligibility.
The outage stems from an operating system update that took place last weekend, DPS officials said.
