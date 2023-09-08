Texas DPS, stung by system outage, cancels driver-license appointments for third day in a row

Via an online statement, DPS officials said the agency is scrapping all driver-license appointments from 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday. The department is dealing with a three-day outage of a statewide computer system that occurred after a Labor Day weekend system upgrade.
Those who have appointments Friday morning will need to reschedule, officials said.
What's more, only three DPS offices will be open on Friday with normal business hours: its Garland, Fort Worth and Carrollton mega centers.
