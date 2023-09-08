BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Texas DPS, stung by system outage, cancels driver-license appointments for third day in a row

DPS said only three offices will be open on Friday with normal business hours: its Garland, Fort Worth and Carrollton mega centers.

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 10:06 am

Most Texas Department of Public Safety offices, including this one in San Antonio, won't be open for normal hours on Friday.
Screen Capture / Google Maps
Most Texas Department of Public Safety offices, including this one in San Antonio, won't be open for normal hours on Friday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety's crippling computer problems have stretched into a third day.

Via an online statement, DPS officials said the agency is scrapping all driver-license appointments from 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday. The department is dealing with a three-day outage of a statewide computer system that occurred after a Labor Day weekend system upgrade.

Those who have appointments Friday morning will need to reschedule, officials said.

What's more, only three DPS offices will be open on Friday with normal business hours: its Garland, Fort Worth and Carrollton mega centers.

