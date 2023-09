Texas DPS, stung by system outage, cancels driver-license appointments for third day in a row

The Texas Department of Public Safety's crippling computer problems have stretched into a third day.Via an online statement , DPS officials said the agency is scrapping all driver-license appointments from 7:30 a.m.-11 a.m. Friday. The department is dealing with a three-day outage of a statewide computer system that occurred after a Labor Day weekend system upgrade.Those who have appointments Friday morning will need to reschedule, officials said.What's more, only three DPS offices will be open on Friday with normal business hours: its Garland, Fort Worth and Carrollton mega centers.