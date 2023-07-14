Texas' Enchanted Rock State Natural Area warns hikers about heat risks

The park has so far received 38 calls about heat-related emergencies this year, two of which were regarding dogs, according to a tweet shared this week. Park officials are encouraging visitors to leave their fury friends at home and enjoy the park before noon. Park gates open at 6:30 a.m.
"During this extreme heat, for your safety, it is suggested to get out of the sun by noon!!! 📷📷📷 We're at 38 (!!) heat rescues already this year (2 dogs! Please, please leave your dogs at home during this heat). 📷 BETTER IDEA: Come early! The park gate opens 6:30am," the post reads.
Located 17 miles north of Fredericksburg, Enchanted Rock is a popular destination for San Antonio outdoor enthusiasts.
In 2022 Palo Duro Canyon State Park officials rescued 40 hikers in one weekend due to heat-related illnesses. Temperatures that weekend reached 113 degrees.
