Texas' Enchanted Rock State Natural Area warns hikers about heat risks

Park officials have so far dealt with nearly 40 heat-related emergencies this summer.

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 11:24 am

click to enlarge Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is popular with San Antonio outdoor enthusiasts. - Twitter / @GoEnchantedRock
Twitter / @GoEnchantedRock
Enchanted Rock State Natural Area is popular with San Antonio outdoor enthusiasts.
Officials with Enchanted Rock State Natural Area are warning hikers to show caution following almost 40 heat-related incidents at the park this summer.

The park has so far received 38 calls about heat-related emergencies this year, two of which were regarding dogs, according to a tweet shared this week. Park officials are encouraging visitors to leave their fury friends at home and enjoy the park before noon. Park gates open at 6:30 a.m.

"During this extreme heat, for your safety, it is suggested to get out of the sun by noon!!! 📷📷📷 We're at 38 (!!) heat rescues already this year (2 dogs! Please, please leave your dogs at home during this heat). 📷 BETTER IDEA: Come early! The park gate opens 6:30am," the post reads.
Located 17 miles north of Fredericksburg, Enchanted Rock is a popular destination for San Antonio outdoor enthusiasts.
Every summer, officials with Texas Parks and Wildlife warn of extreme heat and recommend early treks to avoid scorching temperatures.

In 2022 Palo Duro Canyon State Park officials rescued 40 hikers in one weekend due to heat-related illnesses. Temperatures that weekend reached 113 degrees.

July 12, 2023

