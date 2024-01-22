LIMITED TICKETS REMAIN TO UNITED WE BRUNCH (2/10)! CLICK TO SNAG YOURS

Texas faces dangerously low water supplies as experts brace for another hot summer

Scientists say another hot, dry year would drain Texas reservoirs to historic lows and prompt emergency steps, Inside Climate News reports.

By on Mon, Jan 22, 2024 at 9:03 am

click to enlarge Last year was the hottest on record for both Texas and the planet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. - Shutterstock / Ed Connor
Shutterstock / Ed Connor
Last year was the hottest on record for both Texas and the planet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
South Texas and other drought-ravaged portions of the state are heading into the new year with dangerously low water supplies thanks to two consecutive summers of punishing heat, Inside Climate News reports.

Large reservoirs on the Lower Rio Grande dropped from 33% to 23% of their capacity during the past 12 months, according to the nonprofit news site. Experts now warn another hot, dry year would drain those reservoirs to historic lows, prompting emergency interventions.

“Pretty scary times,” Rio Grande Regional Water Authority Jim Darling told Inside Climate News. “We’ll see what happens.”

Experts told the news organization that a rainy year or robust hurricane activity in the Gulf could avert disaster. However, despite recent downpours in San Antonio and some parts of the state, the winter has been disappointingly dry — especially for the most parched watersheds.

The effect of dwindling water supplies isn't limited to sparsely populated stretches of South Texas either. According to Inside Climate News:
  • In the thriving suburbs between San Antonio and Austin, the Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Groundwater Conservation District has declared stage-four drought for the first time in its 36-year history.
  • As a conservation measure, Corpus Christi officials last month stopped releasing water into coastal bays and estuaries, a measure previously used to bolster the sensitive ecosystems.
  • Lake Travis, the largest reservoir serving Austin, dropped from 80% full last January to its current capacity of 38%.
Last year was the hottest year on record both for the planet and for the Lone Star State, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Texans should prepare for more hot, dry weather in 2024, cautioned Greg Waller, a coordinating hydrologist with NOAA in Fort Worth.

“Climate change means the extremes are going to get more extreme,” Waller told Inside Climate News. “The heat waves are going to get more heat. The droughts are going to get droughty-er and the floods are going to get floody-er.”

