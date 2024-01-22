Texas faces dangerously low water supplies as experts brace for another hot summer

Large reservoirs on the Lower Rio Grande dropped from 33% to 23% of their capacity during the past 12 months, according to the nonprofit news site. Experts now warn another hot, dry year would drain those reservoirs to historic lows, prompting emergency interventions.
“Pretty scary times,” Rio Grande Regional Water Authority Jim Darling told Inside Climate News. “We’ll see what happens.”
Experts told the news organization that a rainy year or robust hurricane activity in the Gulf could avert disaster. However, despite recent downpours in San Antonio and some parts of the state, the winter has been disappointingly dry — especially for the most parched watersheds.
The effect of dwindling water supplies isn't limited to sparsely populated stretches of South Texas either. According to Inside Climate News:
- In the thriving suburbs between San Antonio and Austin, the Barton Springs/Edwards Aquifer Groundwater Conservation District has declared stage-four drought for the first time in its 36-year history.
- As a conservation measure, Corpus Christi officials last month stopped releasing water into coastal bays and estuaries, a measure previously used to bolster the sensitive ecosystems.
- Lake Travis, the largest reservoir serving Austin, dropped from 80% full last January to its current capacity of 38%.
“Climate change means the extremes are going to get more extreme,” Waller told Inside Climate News. “The heat waves are going to get more heat. The droughts are going to get droughty-er and the floods are going to get floody-er.”
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed