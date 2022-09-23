Texas GOP donor and activist Steven Hotze claims COVID-19 vaccine can control minds with 5G

Steven Hotze, a physician and talk radio host, has donated to the campaigns of U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.

Steven Hotze, a Texas-based religious-right activist and doctor, says that those who have received COVID-19 vaccines "become connected to the internet of things and you can be mind-controlled by artificial intelligence through maybe 5G." pic.twitter.com/BjpBqbPqja