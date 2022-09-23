Texas GOP donor and activist Steven Hotze claims COVID-19 vaccine can control minds with 5G

Earlier this year, Hotze was indicted on felony charges over his alleged involvement in a plot to uncover 'fraudulent ballots.'

By on Fri, Sep 23, 2022 at 12:35 pm

click to enlarge Steven Hotze, a physician and talk radio host, has donated to the campaigns of U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz. - Facebook / Steven Hotze
Facebook / Steven Hotze
Steven Hotze, a physician and talk radio host, has donated to the campaigns of U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz.
Texas-based GOP donor and conservative activist Steven Hotze was captured on video claiming that people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine can be mind-controlled via 5G cell phone towers.

In the clip, posted Thursday on Twitter by the Washington, D.C-based watchdog group Right Wing Watch, Hotze explains that the vaccinated “become connected to the internet of things” after receiving the injection and that satanic forces are then able to control their minds.
“They’re putting 5G everywhere. It’s like the tower of Babel,” Hotze says in the video. “And how did God deal with the Tower of Babel? How much longer do you think he’s going to tolerate the Satanic plan? This is transhumanism.”

According to the Dallas Observer, the video appears to have been filmed at the Omni Barton Creek & Spa in Austin last month during the Liberty Pastors Group Conference, a right-wing group of religious leaders who advocate for a theocratic form of government.

Hotze, a physician and talk radio host, has been a longtime advocate on conservative issues in the Lone Star State and has donated to the campaigns of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, among other Republicans.

The video clip isn't the first time Hotze has dabbled in the world of absurd conspiracy theories, however.

In April, Hotze was indicted on two felony charges in Harris County related to in incident in which a private investigator allegedly hired by the activist held an air conditioning repairman at gunpoint to uncover stolen ballots from the 2020 election, according to the Texas Tribune.

Although largely debunked, conspiracy theories surrounding 5G cell phone towers began circulating on internet chat forums and social media sites during the early days of the pandemic. The term 5G refers to a “fifth-generation” mobile network that improves wifi and connectivity.

Despite telecom providers' efforts to show the technology isn't dangerous, some in far-right circles believe the towers microwave the organs of unsuspecting citizens and were the true cause of the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier this year, a San Antonio man with “anti-government views” and a woman accomplice were arrested on charges that they set a local 5G tower ablaze in 2020.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

More
Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

News Slideshows

This historic home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista area has a blinding yellow bathroom

This home for sale in San Antonio's Monte Vista historic area comes with a blinding yellow bathroom
An eclectic San Antonio home with a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market with a price cut

A San Antonio home with mosaic ceilings and a bar that looks like a piano is back on the market
This Fredericksburg home has its own historical marker, and it's back on the market with a big price cut

This Hill Country home is a Texas historical landmark, and it's back on the market with a big price cut
A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

A home for sale San Antonio's Lavaca area has a rooftop patio and a custom glass chandelier

Trending

Clip of gun brandished during reported dispute between Texas landlord and tenant goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Clip of gun brandished during reported dispute between Texas landlord and tenant goes viral

Bexar County Sheriff getting threats after looking into legality of DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt

By Michael Karlis

Bexar County Sheriff getting threats after looking into legality of DeSantis' Martha's Vineyard stunt

Ted Cruz takes credit during TV appearance for Texas highway project he voted against

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz extols the virtues of a major highway project that he voted against.

Beto O'Rourke speaking on San Antonio campus as he works to shore up young-voter support

By Michael Karlis

O'Rourke trails Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in recent polls.

Also in News

Game wardens name longtime San Antonio eatery Van’s Restaurant in illegal shark fin investigation

By Nina Rangel

Van's Restaurant is located at 3214 Broadway.

Time's running out for bars and venues to weigh in on San Antonio's noise ordinance rewrite

By Sanford Nowlin

Time's running out for bars and venues to weigh in on San Antonio's noise ordinance rewrite

San Antonio Councilman Mario Bravo faces likely rebuke for outburst at fellow council member

By Sanford Nowlin

Councilman Mario Bravo (left) faces possible action by Mayor Ron Nirenberg as soon as Friday, a city hall insider said. The councilman directed personal attacks at Councilwoman Ana Sandoval (right), according to an Express-News report.

Environmentalists praise San Antonio's CPS Energy for solar deal but urge it to cut fossil fuel use

By Sanford Nowlin

The 40 MW Alamo is one of several solar farms in the San Antonio area already providing power to CPS Energy.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us