Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mocked for being duped by anti-Garth Brooks satire story

“Go woke. Go broke,” Abbott tweeted, including a link to an article by Dunning-Kruger Times, which claimed that “patriots” booed Brooks offstage during his live performance at the 123rd annual Texas County Jamboree in the town of Hambriston.
The website openly states that it's part of a network specializing in parody, satire and humor. Other recent joke stories posted on the site include "Biden says he'll debate anyone for $2 million" and "Anheuser Busch CEO admits the Bud Light Brand will never recover: 'We'll probably scrap it.'"
Shortly after sharing the fake news and his scolding of the country singer, the Republican governor deleted his tweet. However, his response was preserved online by Twitter users including Austin-San Antonio U.S. Rep. Greg Casar.
"@GregAbbott_TX just accidentally posted a satire article because he wants to hate on queer Texans and Garth Brooks so bad," tweeted Casar, a Democrat. "The Texas Country Jamboree doesn’t exist. Hambriston, Texas is not real. And the Governor is not fit to tweet, much less govern."
.@GregAbbott_TX just accidentally posted a satire article because he wants to hate on queer Texans and Garth Brooks so bad.— Greg Casar (@GregCasar) June 25, 2023
The Texas Country Jamboree doesn’t exist. Hambriston, Texas is not real. And the Governor is not fit to tweet, much less govern.
Happy pride! 🏳️🌈 pic.twitter.com/Q5UJHPf66v
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed