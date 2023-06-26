Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mocked for being duped by anti-Garth Brooks satire story

"[Abbott] just accidentally posted a satire article because he wants to hate on queer Texans and Garth Brooks so bad," one congressman said in response.

By on Mon, Jun 26, 2023 at 10:26 am

click to enlarge Gov. Greg Abbott apparently has an itchy Twitter finger. - YouTube Screen Capture / Gov Greg Abbott
YouTube Screen Capture / Gov Greg Abbott
Gov. Greg Abbott apparently has an itchy Twitter finger.
Over the weekend, social media users mocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for his response to a satirical article about country music icon Garth Brooks being booed offstage during a Lone Star State performance.

“Go woke. Go broke,” Abbott tweeted, including a link to an article by Dunning-Kruger Times, which claimed that “patriots” booed Brooks offstage during his live performance at the 123rd annual Texas County Jamboree in the town of Hambriston.

The website openly states that it's part of a network specializing in parody, satire and humor. Other recent joke stories posted on the site include "Biden says he'll debate anyone for $2 million" and "Anheuser Busch CEO admits the Bud Light Brand will never recover: 'We'll probably scrap it.'"

Shortly after sharing the fake news and his scolding of the country singer, the Republican governor deleted his tweet. However, his response was preserved online by Twitter users including Austin-San Antonio U.S. Rep. Greg Casar.

"@GregAbbott_TX just accidentally posted a satire article because he wants to hate on queer Texans and Garth Brooks so bad," tweeted Casar, a Democrat. "The Texas Country Jamboree doesn’t exist. Hambriston, Texas is not real. And the Governor is not fit to tweet, much less govern."


Brooks recently faced criticism from right-wing crybabies for not banning Bud Light from his new bar in Nashville. Anti-LGBTQ+ media figures called for a boycott of the beer brand earlier this year after it partnered with transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney on a promotional campaign.

Since deleting his tweet, Abbott has offered no apology to his constituents or to Brooks for sharing the false information.

