Texas Gov. Greg Abbott mocked for being duped by anti-Garth Brooks satire story

. @GregAbbott_TX just accidentally posted a satire article because he wants to hate on queer Texans and Garth Brooks so bad. The Texas Country Jamboree doesn’t exist. Hambriston, Texas is not real. And the Governor is not fit to tweet, much less govern. Happy pride! 🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/Q5UJHPf66v

Since deleting his tweet, Abbott has offered no apology to his constituents or to Brooks for sharing the false information.





Brooks recently faced criticism from right-wing crybabies for not banning Bud Light from his new bar in Nashville. Anti-LGBTQ+ media figures called for a boycott of the beer brand earlier this year after it partnered with transgender influencer and activist Dylan Mulvaney on a promotional campaign.