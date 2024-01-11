Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spending $19 million to take down anti-voucher Republicans

Michael Karlis
Gov. Greg Abbott warned Republicans not to block school or face primary challenges amid his legislative defeats on the issue.
How much cash will Gov. Greg Abbott pony up to keep a grudge going?
Apparently, the answer is $19 million.
The Republican governor plans to dump that amount in campaign funds into fulfilling his earlier promise to punish GOP members of the Texas House who voted against his failed school-voucher plan, according to an emailed statement from his campaign.
After Abbott's voucher package went down in flames, he promised to bankroll primary challenges
against GOP members who joined Democrats in voting against it.
“With the primary elections just around the corner, Governor Abbott has the resources needed to back strong conservative candidates who support his bold agenda to keep Texas the greatest state in the nation, including expanding school choice for all Texas families and students,” campaign manager Kim Snyder said in the statement, emailed Wednesday.
Abbott spent roughly a year traveling the state to tout his voucher plan. However, he ultimate failed to convince
rural members of his own party to come on board. Many worried the proposal, which would use public education funds to help parents pay their kids' public school tuitions, would jeopardize underfunded small-town school districts
.
In the end, 21 House Republicans crossed the aisle to remove vouchers from a major education bill. The vote created a public black eye and rare political defeat for Abbott.
