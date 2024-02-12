Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vows to deploy more razor wire, National Guard troops at border

Abbott's comments came less than a day after presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump laid out his plan for mass deportations.

By on Mon, Feb 12, 2024 at 11:39 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference with other Republican governors in Eagle Pass earlier this month. - Courtesy Photo / Texas Governor's Office
Courtesy Photo / Texas Governor's Office
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott holds a press conference with other Republican governors in Eagle Pass earlier this month.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott turned up the rhetoric in his immigration standoff with the Biden White House over the weekend, vowing to deploy more razor wire and armed personnel along the southern border.

“More National Guard & razor wire barrier are coming to the Texas border,” Abbott wrote Sunday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “We’re redoubling our efforts to expand the areas where we are denying illegal entry into Texas.”
Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol can cut through razor wire strung along the Rio Grande as part of Abbott’s multibillion-dollar border crackdown, Operation Lone Star.

Federal officials argued that Border Patrol agents sometimes need to cut through the wire to rescue migrants. What's more, they maintained that years of court precedent establishes shows immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, not that of states.

Abbott has since said he'll ignore high court's ruling — a move observers characterized as a political stunt to bolster his support with the Republican base.

In an open letter to the Biden administration, Abbott tried to justify his defiance by labeling the current surge in border crossings an “invasion." The governor also evoked the Confederate theory of secession.

Abbott’s tweet came less than a day after presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump claimed at a South Carolina rally that he'll carry out mass deportations if elected.

“On day one, I will terminate every open border of the Biden administration, and we will begin the largest domestic deportation in American history,” Trump said.

Specifically, Trump wants to mobilize multiple federal agencies along with state and local law enforcement to deport millions of undocumented immigrants who have been in the country for fewer than two years, a source familiar with the matter told Axios.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Serial killer hysteria returns to Austin after another body pulled from Lady Bird Lake

By Michael Karlis

Rumors and speculation about a "Rainey Street Ripper" continue to circle in Austin.

Right-wing bloggers busted during militia border tour

By Francesca D'Annunzio, The Texas Observer

A truck outfitted with Trump flags moves through Eagle Pass during the weekend of the "Take Back Our Border" rally.

Many Texas community college students who transfer don’t finish their degrees, study says

By Sneha Dey, The Texas Tribune

The open lab area at San Jacinto College's Central Campus in Pasadena on August 25, 2014.

Texas poised for slower job growth this year, Dallas Fed projects

By Joshua Fechter, The Texas Tribune

A view of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in downtown Dallas on Nov. 7.

Also in News

Yolanda Saldivar, Ted Cruz: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

A new two-part series on Oxygen True Crime purports to offer new details about the death of Tejano superstar Selena.

San Antonio-based grocer H-E-B offers sneak peek of its new Super Bowl ad

By Nina Rangel

H-E-B's 60-second Super Bowl commercial will also air in Texas TV markets through March.

Former Thomas J. Henry Law worker files suit alleging ex-CEO assaulted her

By Sanford Nowlin

The plaintiff filed her suit this week in federal court in San Antonio.

Texas conservatives test how far they can extend abortion and gender-transition restrictions beyond state lines

By Eleanor Klibanoff and William Melhado, The Texas Tribune

Protesters march for abortion rights in downtown San Antonio.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us