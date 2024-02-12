Texas Gov. Greg Abbott vows to deploy more razor wire, National Guard troops at border

“More National Guard & razor wire barrier are coming to the Texas border,” Abbott wrote Sunday on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “We’re redoubling our efforts to expand the areas where we are denying illegal entry into Texas.”
Last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that U.S. Customs and Border Patrol can cut through razor wire strung along the Rio Grande as part of Abbott’s multibillion-dollar border crackdown, Operation Lone Star.
Federal officials argued that Border Patrol agents sometimes need to cut through the wire to rescue migrants. What's more, they maintained that years of court precedent establishes shows immigration enforcement is a federal responsibility, not that of states.
Abbott has since said he'll ignore high court's ruling — a move observers characterized as a political stunt to bolster his support with the Republican base.
In an open letter to the Biden administration, Abbott tried to justify his defiance by labeling the current surge in border crossings an “invasion." The governor also evoked the Confederate theory of secession.
Abbott’s tweet came less than a day after presumptive Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump claimed at a South Carolina rally that he'll carry out mass deportations if elected.
“On day one, I will terminate every open border of the Biden administration, and we will begin the largest domestic deportation in American history,” Trump said.
Specifically, Trump wants to mobilize multiple federal agencies along with state and local law enforcement to deport millions of undocumented immigrants who have been in the country for fewer than two years, a source familiar with the matter told Axios.
