Texas Gov. Greg Abbott doesn't want to be Trump's running mate, expert says

Trump on Thursday said Abbott is 'somebody that I would very much consider' for Vice President.

By on Fri, Mar 1, 2024 at 11:24 am

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rails against transgender athletes and crossdressing teachers during a rally in San Antonio this month.
Michael Karlis
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rails against transgender athletes and crossdressing teachers during a rally in San Antonio this month.
During Thursday's Hannity segment at Eagle Pass's Shelby Park, presumptive GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump said that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is "absolutely" on his short list of potential running mates.

In Trump's babbling response, he said that Abbott has "done a great job" and is "somebody that I would very much consider" for the position.
Onlookers have suspected that former presidential candidate Tim Scott was the front runner to be Trump's VP pick. However, Trump had some interesting words for the Republican Senator from South Carolina.

"Tim [Scott} for himself, he was fine, he did ok. I mean, he was ok as a candidate. But, he didn't want to talk about himself, you know?"

Abbott didn't say anything during the minute and 30-second conversation, only smiling and shaking his head in agreement. However, according to Southern Methodist University professor of political science Cal Jillson, Abbott's apparent lack of enthusiasm could be because he doesn't want to the job.

"The kind of politics and policymaking and position taking that is attractive in Texas is not attractive in the rest of the country," Jillson told the Current. "So, I think Abbott's best move would be to attain the governorship of Texas as long as he wants to and not worry about going to Washington because that is a tremendous amount of pressure, tensions, and hassle he doesn't need."

Indeed, being Vice President is a mostly ceremonial role and would undoubtedly be a downgrade from leading the world's 8th largest economy.

Even so, it's still early in the race, and Trump hasn't officially won the nomination yet. And we all know his opinions on people can change in an instant; just ask Scott.

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

February 21, 2024

