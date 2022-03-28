Texas governor makes disaster declaration as wildfire in Medina County burns nearly 1,100 acres

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Texas Park and Wildlife
A firefighter works to contain a blaze in this courtesy image from the State of Texas.
Gov. Greg Abbott amended Texas' ongoing disaster declaration to include the Das Goat Wildfire in Medina County during a press conference Sunday in Austin. Since Friday, the wildfire west of San Antonio has scorched 1,092 acres
and destroyed three homes.
More than 200 firefighters and 19 state agencies are currently involved or responding to the wildfire, which was first ignited by a car that caught fire on March 25, according to a the Governor's Office
. And although 50% of the fire
was reportedly contained as of Monday morning, 37 homes still remain under threat.
Abbott's disaster declaration over the weekend follows his decision to increase the Texas Division of Emergency Management readiness level due to the recent increase in wildfire activity and ongoing drought.
According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, around 96% of Bexar County
is currently in a severe drought, and 10% is in an extreme drought. Bexar County also remains under a Red Flag Warning
, meaning that the risk of additional wildfires sparking up is high and that residents should remain vigilant.
An evacuation center for those affected by the Medina wildfire has been set up at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Helotes
.
