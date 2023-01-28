Texas great for business, not so much for workers, studies find

click to enlarge
Texas was ranked as the No. 3 best state in which to start a business, according to WalletHub.
Plenty of companies have relocated to Texas over recent decades for its business-friendly environment and lack of a state income tax.
While Texas is business-friendly, it's significantly less friendly to employees, who are among the most overworked in the nation, according to recent studies.
On the business-friendly side, a new report by WalletHub
named Texas the No. 3 best state in which to start a business, just behind Utah and Florida. The personal finance site compared states using 27 metrics, including business environment, access to resources and business costs.
While Texas scored well on WalletHub's metrics, another study found that the Lone Star State is also home to the most burnt-out workforce.
Employees in Texas work 40 hours a week on average, one of the highest in the nation, according to a study by job-search platform Lensa
.
Texas also boasted the second-highest use of the online search term "burnout," just behind California, according to the report. But Cali residents work just 38.2 hours a week on average and earn a mean salary $17,000 higher than that of the average Texan.
That led Lensa to label Texas the most burnt-out state, according to Lensa.
People from California and other states continue to come to Texas in search of a better life, but lower taxes — which might be great for big business — don't necessarily mean a higher living standard for workers.
