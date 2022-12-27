Texas' Greg Abbott blasted for tweeting Christmas message after dumping migrants in freezing cold

click to enlarge Instagram / GovAbbott Multiple buses dispatched by Texas' Republican governor unloaded migrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in 18-degree weather on Christmas Eve.

After dumping dozens of migrants in Washington D.C. on Christmas Eve in the middle of an arctic blast, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is facing online ridicule over a tweet shared hours later praising the birth of Jesus.



“May the hopeful promise of our Savior’s birth bring comfort & joy to you & your family. Merry Christmas, Texas!” Abbott tweeted Christmas morning. His message also included a Bible verse: "For today in the city of David a Savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord."



The night prior, a multiple buses dispatched by Texas' Republican governor unloaded migrants — some clad in clothing no warmer than T-shirts — in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in 18-degree weather. The buses were the latest sent by Abbott, who has shipped thousands of asylum seekers to Democrat-controlled cities in a stunt meant to embarrass the Biden White House over its immigration policies.



Twitter critics couldn't resist addressing the irony of Abbott praising the birth of Jesus — himself was a refugee when his parents took him to Egypt to escape the death threats of King Herod — while cruelly stranding migrants in freezing weather.

Aren’t you the dude who sent children & others to DC with no winter clothes, so they could stand in freezing temperatures, with no place to go? That is the opposite of the message you posted. I believe that’s called being a hypocrite. — Ann Matlack (@AnnMatlack) December 26, 2022

Where would you have shipped Jesus as a political stunt? — Craig Newman (@craignewman) December 25, 2022

If Joseph and Mary had arrived in Texas instead of Bethlehem, you would have put them on a bus, sent them into the teeth of a record-setting winter storm, and dumped them at the side of the road.



That's your Christian America.



Do unto others whatever you have the power to do. — Dave Hogg ✨ (@stareagle) December 26, 2022