Texas' Greg Abbott blasted for tweeting Christmas message after dumping migrants in freezing cold

“May the hopeful promise of our Savior’s birth bring comfort & joy to you & your family. Merry Christmas, Texas!” Abbott tweeted Christmas morning. His message also included a Bible verse: "For today in the city of David a Savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord."
The night prior, a multiple buses dispatched by Texas' Republican governor unloaded migrants — some clad in clothing no warmer than T-shirts — in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in 18-degree weather. The buses were the latest sent by Abbott, who has shipped thousands of asylum seekers to Democrat-controlled cities in a stunt meant to embarrass the Biden White House over its immigration policies.
Twitter critics couldn't resist addressing the irony of Abbott praising the birth of Jesus — himself was a refugee when his parents took him to Egypt to escape the death threats of King Herod — while cruelly stranding migrants in freezing weather.
This you, King Herod? https://t.co/rSXpKUcauF— @nottherealtraceydelaney (@TraceyDelaney) December 25, 2022
Aren’t you the dude who sent children & others to DC with no winter clothes, so they could stand in freezing temperatures, with no place to go? That is the opposite of the message you posted. I believe that’s called being a hypocrite.— Ann Matlack (@AnnMatlack) December 26, 2022
Where would you have shipped Jesus as a political stunt?— Craig Newman (@craignewman) December 25, 2022
Perhaps the pithiest response came from pastor and Christian author John Pavlovitz. It was comprised of just four words: "You'd have hated him."
If Joseph and Mary had arrived in Texas instead of Bethlehem, you would have put them on a bus, sent them into the teeth of a record-setting winter storm, and dumped them at the side of the road.— Dave Hogg ✨ (@stareagle) December 26, 2022
That's your Christian America.
Do unto others whatever you have the power to do.
You’d have hated him.— John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) December 25, 2022
