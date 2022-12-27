Texas' Greg Abbott blasted for tweeting Christmas message after dumping migrants in freezing cold

"This you, King Herod?" one person tweeted in response to Abbott's message about the birth of Christ.

By on Tue, Dec 27, 2022 at 9:54 am

click to enlarge Multiple buses dispatched by Texas' Republican governor unloaded migrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in 18-degree weather on Christmas Eve. - Instagram / GovAbbott
Instagram / GovAbbott
Multiple buses dispatched by Texas' Republican governor unloaded migrants in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in 18-degree weather on Christmas Eve.
After dumping dozens of migrants in Washington D.C. on Christmas Eve in the middle of an arctic blast, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is facing online ridicule over a tweet shared hours later praising the birth of Jesus.

“May the hopeful promise of our Savior’s birth bring comfort & joy to you & your family. Merry Christmas, Texas!” Abbott tweeted Christmas morning. His message also included a Bible verse: "For today in the city of David a Savior has been born for you who is Messiah and Lord."

The night prior, a multiple buses dispatched by Texas' Republican governor unloaded migrants — some clad in clothing no warmer than T-shirts — in front of Vice President Kamala Harris' home in 18-degree weather. The buses were the latest sent by Abbott, who has shipped thousands of asylum seekers to Democrat-controlled cities in a stunt meant to embarrass the Biden White House over its immigration policies.

Twitter critics couldn't resist addressing the irony of Abbott praising the birth of Jesus — himself was a refugee when his parents took him to Egypt to escape the death threats of King Herod — while cruelly stranding migrants in freezing weather. 

Perhaps the pithiest response came from pastor and Christian author John Pavlovitz. It was comprised of just four words: "You'd have hated him."

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texans wanting to stay stocked with booze for the holidays must plan ahead for store closures

By Nina Rangel

Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours this Christmas.

Buses from Texas drop off more than 100 migrants in a bitterly cold Washington, D.C., on Christmas Eve

By Jayme Lozano, The Texas Tribune

Two buses transporting migrants from Texas arrive at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on April 21. In the state’s latest instance of sending migrants to cities led by Democrats, more than 100 people arrived at Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence on Christmas Eve.

Willie Nelson, Freezing Weather: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

San Antonio is bracing for freezing weather — and hoping it won't be as catastrophic as Winter Storm Uri.

San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville

By Sanford Nowlin

Matthew Luckhurst was twice fired by the San Antonio police department, only to be hired as a cop in Floresville.

Also in News

UT Health San Antonio will launch new trauma research program with military

By Allison P. Erickson, The Texas Tribune

An ambulance is parked at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas at Austin in 2018. The university regents have approved money for a new trauma research program at UT Health San Antonio.

San Antonio among the best cities for LGBTQ+ homebuyers, study says

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio among the best cities for LGBTQ+ homebuyers, study says

Why pandemic fatigue and COVID-19 burnout took over in 2022

By Tina Hesman Saey, Science News

Shifting guidelines bred confusion and put the onus on individuals for deciding when to mask, test and stay home.

Willie Nelson, Freezing Weather: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

San Antonio is bracing for freezing weather — and hoping it won't be as catastrophic as Winter Storm Uri.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us