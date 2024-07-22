Texas' Greg Abbott, Dan Patrick spin conspiracy theories after Biden withdraws

Biden endorsed Harris in his Sunday announcement, leading many political analysts to believe she'll succeed him as the party's nominee at the Democratic National Convention.
In tweets fired off shortly after the announcement, Abbott insinuated that Biden's poor performance at the first presidential debate last month was part of a shadowy Democratic party coup to force the incumbent to drop from the race.
"It looks more and more like that very early debate was a set up to force Biden to step aside," Abbott wrote in his first of several tweets about Biden's decision. "Today's announcement may not have happened without that disastrous debate."
Abbott didn't stop there, though. The governor then argued that Biden should be forced from the presidency if he's "unfit" to run for a second term.
It looks more and more like that very early debate was a set up to force Biden to step aside.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 21, 2024
Today’s announcement may not have happened without that disastrous debate. https://t.co/b8aiitxfn7
"American security is at risk both at home and abroad," Abbott wrote in a separate tweet. "A change in the oval office is essential — immediately — to ensure the safety of Americans and the security of our country."
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a former right-wing talk show host, took it a step further, suggesting in a tweet that former President Barrack Obama orchestrated a deep-state conspiracy to seek an illegitimate shot at the Oval Office.
If Biden is unfit to run FOR the presidency, he is unfit to run THE presidency.— Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) July 21, 2024
American security is at risk both at home and abroad.
A change in the oval office is essential – immediately – to ensure the safety of Americans and the security of our country.
"Obama has been running the White House and will continue ti run it with Michelle [Obama] or Kamala," Patrick tweeted. "They picked Biden in 2020 so Obama could serve a third term, and now Obama seeks a fourth term."
There's been no serious reporting that suggests Obama somehow guided Biden's term in office. What's more, the Obama-Biden relationship isn't as rosy as it may appear, Politico reported in 2020. D.C. insiders described the relationship between the two men as "complicated."
𝐎𝐛𝐚𝐦𝐚 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝟒𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦 𝐚𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭.— Dan Patrick (@DanPatrick) July 21, 2024
The June debate was a hit job on Biden by his own party; humiliating him was step one to run him out. There was no need for Biden to debate that early, as I said at the time. They were with him every… https://t.co/PAQDbojpw3
The Democratic Party will officially choose a nominee to challenge Trump during its national convention in Chicago, scheduled for Aug. 19-22.
Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed