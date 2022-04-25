Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke tests positive for COVID-19

click to enlarge
Michael Karlis
Texas gubernatorial candiate Beto O'Rourke speaks at a campaign event in San Antonio earlier this year.
Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O’ Rourke tested positive for COVID-19 Monday, according to a statement from his campaign.
"In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings," O'Rourke, a former El Paso congressman, said in an emailed statement. "I tested negative yesterday morning before testing positive today. "
O'Rourke said he has mild symptoms and will follow public health guidelines, which presumably includes cancelling campaign appearances until he's no longer a transmission risk.
For those keeping score at home, O'Rourke and his opponent, incumbent GOP Gov. Greg Abbott have now both contracted COVID. Abbott tested positive
for the coronavirus in August of last year.
Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.