Texas has some of the worst dental health in the nation, according to new study

Even so, Texas’s dental health ranks among the worst in the nation, according to a new study by personal-finance website WalletHub. The Lone Star State ranked 47th in the report, which included all 50 states plus the District of Columbia.
WalletHub ranked the states on 26 indicators of dental wellness such as the availability of Medicaid dental benefits to non-elderly adults, the presence of a state oral health plan and the number of people with sleeping problems due to oral conditions.
Texas ranked poorly across multiple indicators. Here's how it stacked up on some of them:
- 41st in percentage of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year
- 50th in percentage of adults who visited a dentist in the past year
- 37th in percentage of adults with poor or fair oral condition
- 51st in percentage of adults with low life satisfaction due to their oral condition
With 1 in 5 residents lacking health insurance, according to U.S. Census data, Texas leads the nation in its percentage of uninsured people. The state also has repeatedly refused to expand Medicaid eligibility, something its Republican-controlled legislature is unlikely to change during its current session.
Simply put, if people can't afford a trip to the dentist, they're not going to schedule one.
