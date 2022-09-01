Texas’ heat index could reach 125 degrees over the next 30 years, study finds

'If it’s gonna rise by that much, I don’t think we’re prepared,' one South Texas mayor said of temperature increases.

By on Thu, Sep 1, 2022 at 1:38 pm

click to enlarge The city, state and national flags fly over city hall in Rio Grande City on June 17, 2021. Starr County, of which Rio Grande City is the seat, has more 100-degree days than any other county in Texas, according to a new study. - Texas Tribune / Jason Garza
Texas Tribune / Jason Garza
The city, state and national flags fly over city hall in Rio Grande City on June 17, 2021. Starr County, of which Rio Grande City is the seat, has more 100-degree days than any other county in Texas, according to a new study.
Texans can expect a greater annual number of dangerous days of heat — when the heat index crosses 100 degrees — according to a study predicting the ramifications of climate change.

Those living along the eastern and southern border will see the highest temperatures the most days, the study by the First Street Foundation said. The most dire prediction: The heat index will reach 125 degrees at least once per year within the next 30 years in most Texas counties. Heat index is the temperature felt by the human body when relative humidity is combined with the air temperature.

Texas will see more days with a heat index over 100 than 46 other states as more than 13% of Americans are expected to be affected by extreme heat.

The report comes as the Lone Star State grapples with its worst drought in more than a decade. Reservoirs, lakes and rivers are drying up as cities and other public water systems across the state put water restrictions in place. In West Texas, cotton farmers and other agricultural industries are projecting billions of dollars in losses. And in South Texas, multiple counties are preparing for emergencies as the Falcon Dam is nearly out of water.

First Street's model is based on current temperature readings. Its predictions factor in several data points including proximity to water, elevations, grassland and global greenhouse gas emissions.

Part of what will make Texas so hot is the lack of elevation. The nonprofit noted that bodies of water mixed with cooler temperatures from higher elevation tend to have a protective effect, keeping more extreme temperatures at bay. Since most of the state stands at or near sea level, the lower elevation lends itself to a higher likelihood of extreme temperature increases.

Although Texas has the Gulf of Mexico to its southeast, the state misses out on a potential cooling benefit from a large body of water because major climate patterns do not pass over water before reaching Texas — instead, they move from west to east.


“South and East Texas are definitely the most vulnerable areas in the state,” a spokesperson from the First Street Foundation wrote in an email to The Texas Tribune.

Starr County, located at the border with Mexico along the Rio Grande, tops the list in Texas currently with 109 days each year above 100 degrees. According to the forecast heat index map, the county should not tip into the 125-degree-plus range within the next 30 years, but it is already feeling the impact of current heat waves.

Already, the region is dealing with a higher likelihood of fires. And it is bracing for more property damage, heat radiation, smoke inhalation, and heat-related illnesses and injuries that could directly impact the health of the area’s population, according to a hazard mitigation plan shared by the city governments of Escobares, Rio Grande City, Roma and the Roma school district. In the mostly rural area with a population around 65,000, roads have buckled as the high temperatures destabilize the surface materials.

Rio Grande City, an area that bloomed during the 1930s oil industry boom and the county seat for Starr County, has about 15,000 residents. Mayor Joel Villarreal said the county has been working to add infrastructure improvements to mitigate the impacts from the recent drought, but the project is still in its infancy.


According to the Starr County hazard mitigation plan, agricultural loss, property damage, heat-related illnesses and more are expected as temperatures rise.

Villarreal also indicated that the prolonged heat wave has increased migrant death tolls in the county, another area in which the impacts of climate change are expected to worsen.

Starr County and others like it experiencing extreme heat can expect to continue to have even longer heat waves and hotter temperatures, even if they don’t reach the 125-degree heat index.

“If it’s gonna rise by that much, I don’t think we’re prepared,” Villarreal said. “I don’t think the whole country is prepared.”


Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

The seller of this San Antonio home spent 18 months restoring it to its Mid-Century Modern glory

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

News Slideshows

The seller of this San Antonio home spent 18 months restoring it to its Mid-Century Modern glory

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

News Slideshows

The seller of this San Antonio home spent 18 months restoring it to its Mid-Century Modern glory

This fully restored Mid-Century Modern home in San Antonio is now on the market
Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home

Pandemic doc Ruth Berggren and her cancer researcher husband are selling their San Antonio home
A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home

A former top executive at San Antonio’s USAA is selling this Spanish-style home
This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

This San Antonio comes with its own Japanese tea house and koi pond

Trending

Texas child welfare agency told staff to stay quiet about investigations of families with trans kids

By Sanford Nowlin

LGBTQ+ advocates speak out against bills targeting transgender children at a rally last spring at the Texas Capitol.

San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video

By Michael Karlis

Edgewood ISD officials said it terminated a teacher at E.T. Wrenn Middle School over a comment directed to a student.

Texas woman arrested on charges that she hit, threatened group of people for having Indian accents

By Michael Karlis

The woman can be seen reaching into her bag before threatening to shoot one of the people filming her tirade.

San Antonio attraction Ripley’s Haunted Adventure closing to make way for Alamo visitor center

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio attraction Ripley’s Haunted Adventure has been in operation since 2002.

Also in News

Mahncke Park residents concerned about church's plan to operate from public school in the neighborhood

By Sanford Nowlin

Lamar Elementary School: In an online video, Pastor Carl Young said he plans to make the public school financially dependent on his church.

San Antonio teacher fired for 'unprofessional' comment captured on video

By Michael Karlis

Edgewood ISD officials said it terminated a teacher at E.T. Wrenn Middle School over a comment directed to a student.

San Antonio attraction Ripley’s Haunted Adventure closing to make way for Alamo visitor center

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio attraction Ripley’s Haunted Adventure has been in operation since 2002.

Advocates asking city council for funds for public bus route between San Antonio and Austin

By Sanford Nowlin

Advocates say a proposed bus route between San Antonio and Austin would help relieve congestion between the two fast-growing cities.
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us