Texas high school extends academic year after only five seniors were eligible to graduate on time

The school district's superintendent blamed failed courses and students skipping class.

By on Fri, May 26, 2023 at 3:32 pm

People on Facebook questioned why the district is punishing those students who qualified to graduate by extending the year.
Screengrab / Google Maps
A Texas high school was forced to extend its school year into June after only five seniors were eligible to graduate on time, according to Waco-based TV station KWTX.

Only 28 of the 33 members of the class of 2023 at Marlin ISD — a rural school district southeast of Waco — met the requirements necessary to collect a diploma, the station reports. In a May 24 press release, the district informed parents that the graduation would be moved to June.

“The district has affirmed its commitment to providing necessary resources and support to students, and the new graduation date is seen as a testament to this commitment,” Marlin ISD officials said in a press release.

During a mandatory meeting with seniors' parents this week, Marlin ISD Superintendent placed most of the blame on failed courses and students skipping class, according to the Daily Mail.

However, enraged parents fired back, arguing that their kids had been told in the weeks leading up to the meeting that they were on track to graduate on time, according to the British paper.

Angry parents whose students were eligible to graduate voiced frustration on Facebook, questioning why their kids should be punished others' inability to keep up with the work.

“The 5 that passed should be able to walk and graduate,” Petra Klarius wrote on Marlin ISD’s Facebook page. “They are not responsible for the mistakes and oversight of others.”

Marlin ISD lost its state accreditation in 2020 after the district received an “F” rating the year prior, according to the Daily Mail. However, that accreditation was eventually reinstated, with the district earning a “B” rating in 2022, the Marlin Democrat reports.

