Texas House Democratic Caucus elects Trey Martinez Fischer as its new chair

Martinez Fischer replaces Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who has led the caucus since 2017 and did not seek reelection.

By on Fri, Dec 9, 2022 at 4:33 pm

click to enlarge State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio, speaks at a press conference at Mt. Zion Baptist Church near the state Capitol in Austin on May 30, 2021, after Democrats broke quorum in opposition to Senate Bill 7, a sweeping GOP voting bill. - Texas Tribune / Miguel Gutierrez Jr.
Texas Tribune / Miguel Gutierrez Jr.
State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, D-San Antonio, speaks at a press conference at Mt. Zion Baptist Church near the state Capitol in Austin on May 30, 2021, after Democrats broke quorum in opposition to Senate Bill 7, a sweeping GOP voting bill.
State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer is the newest chair of the Texas House Democratic Caucus and will take the lead on legislative strategy, messaging and fundraising for at least the next two years.

He secured the position Wednesday during a closed-door caucus meeting in Austin. He defeated Rep. Gina Hinojosa of Austin, after a third candidate, Rep. John Bucy of Austin, withdrew before voting began. Bucy endorsed Hinojosa.

Martinez Fischer replaces Rep. Chris Turner of Grand Prairie, who has led the caucus since 2017 and did not seek reelection.

The election of Martinez Fischer could signal a more confrontational posture for the caucus. He is known as a fighter on the House floor who is well-versed in the rules, one of the few tools the minority has to make an impact. He unsuccessfully challenged Turner for the chairmanship during the 2021 session.

Martinez Fischer represents the San Antonio-based House District 116. He held the seat from 2001-17 before reclaiming it in 2018 after an unsuccessful campaign for state Senate.

Democrats are again in the minority as they enter the next legislative session, which begins Jan. 10. They control 64 seats, while Republicans hold 86 — a similar balance to the one last session.

The House Democratic caucus captured the national spotlight last year when most of its members broke quorum — absconding to Washington, D.C. — in protest of Republicans’ priority elections bill, which they described as a voter suppression measure that disproportionately affected people of color. They ultimately splintered on how to keep up their protest, and enough Democrats returned to the floor to allow passage of the bill. Intraparty tensions have lingered from that episode as the next session approaches.

On Tuesday, the Mexican American Legislative Caucus also elected new leadership, picking Rep. Victoria Neave Criado of Dallas as its chair. Another Dallas representative, Rafael Anchia, did not seek reelection as chair.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Daughter of San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor going to trial this spring over fatal car wreck

By Michael Karlis

Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after Kendall Lauren Batchelor allegedly hit her vehicle in December 2021.

Former San Antonio-area cop gets 8-month federal sentence over threat to shoot Joe Biden

By Sanford Nowlin

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event.

New Year's Day best time to see a UFO in San Antonio, study says

By Michael Karlis

This photo allegedly shows a UFO hovering over San Antonio's Emily Morgan hotel on Sept. 23, 2022.

Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner arrives in San Antonio after 10 months in Russian custody

By Michael Karlis

WNBA star Brittney Griner spent 294 days in Russian custody after customs officials in Moscow allegedly discovered vape canisters containing cannabinoid oil in her luggage.

Also in News

Texas drag shows become a right-wing target amid rising extremism

By Trent Brown, The Texas Tribune

Counterprotesters form a barricade outside of a transgender storytelling event in Denton on Nov. 19 as Sara Gonzales of Defend Our Kids: Texas chants, “There are only two genders.”

Houston native Brittney Griner, a WNBA star, released from Russian custody in prisoner swap

By Rebekah Allen, The Texas Tribune

Griner was arrested in a Moscow airport in February after airport officials discovered vape canisters and cannabis oil in her luggage.

Texas lawmakers ask state agency to delay power market redesign until after 2023 legislative session

By Erin Douglas, The Texas Tribune

From left: Peter Lake, chair of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, and Brad Jones, then-interim president and CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, speak at a May 17 press conference about the state power grid.

LGBTQ+ activists spam the shit out of Texas far-right group that wants people to 'report' drag shows

By Michael Karlis

A Twitter user is urging people to flood right-wing group Defend Our Kids Texas' online reporting system with useless junk.
More

Digital Issue

November 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us