Texas House race in San Antonio heats up as new ad targets John Lujan's abortion stance

The closely watched race for Texas House District 118 – which includes parts of San Antonio's South and East Sides – is getting even hotter.Democrat challenger Kristian Carranza has released a new attack ad targeting Republican incumbent Texas Rep. John Lujan's recent comments about sexual assault and abortion.For those needing a refresher, Lujan grabbed headlines last week when he told Texas Public Radio's David Martin Davies during a candidate forum that if he had a daughter who'd been sexually assaulted, he would force her to have the child."As a Christian man, I'm very pro-life," Lujan said during the TPR appearance. "But man, I struggled with the rape and incest because, you know, I think if it was my daughter – I don't have any daughters — but if I had a daughter, and that would have been, you know, if it would have been a rape, I think we, as a personally, I would say, 'No, we're going to have the baby."Carranza's new 15-second advertisement released Wednesday doubles down on her prior criticisms of Lujan's remarks."How extreme is Rep. John Lujan on Abortion?" the ad asks voters, followed by an edited — albeit in context — clip of Lujan making his comments about his hypothetical daughter during the candidate forum."John Lujan. Too Extreme for Texas," the ad concludes."This is a hypothetical example, but women across Texas know there's nothing hypothetical about being forced to carry your rapist's baby," Carranza said in a Wednesday statement.Analysts consider the HD 118 race to be among the state's most competitive this election cycle. Despite being represented by a Republican, President Joe Biden carried the district in 2020, and Beto O'Rourke also dominated the district during the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election.What's more, Carranza out-fundraised Lujan four-to-one, according to fundraising reports the candidates filed last month.Bexar County voters will decide between Carranza and Lujan on Nov. 5. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 7.