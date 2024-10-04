Texas House race in San Antonio heats up as new ad targets John Lujan's abortion stance

Democrat challenger Kristian Carranza has released a new attack ad targeting Republican incumbent Texas Rep. John Lujan's recent comments about sexual assault and abortion.
For those needing a refresher, Lujan grabbed headlines last week when he told Texas Public Radio's David Martin Davies during a candidate forum that if he had a daughter who'd been sexually assaulted, he would force her to have the child.
"As a Christian man, I'm very pro-life," Lujan said during the TPR appearance. "But man, I struggled with the rape and incest because, you know, I think if it was my daughter – I don't have any daughters — but if I had a daughter, and that would have been, you know, if it would have been a rape, I think we, as a personally, I would say, 'No, we're going to have the baby."
Carranza's new 15-second advertisement released Wednesday doubles down on her prior criticisms of Lujan's remarks.
"How extreme is Rep. John Lujan on Abortion?" the ad asks voters, followed by an edited — albeit in context — clip of Lujan making his comments about his hypothetical daughter during the candidate forum.
"John Lujan. Too Extreme for Texas," the ad concludes.
"This is a hypothetical example, but women across Texas know there's nothing hypothetical about being forced to carry your rapist's baby," Carranza said in a Wednesday statement.
Analysts consider the HD 118 race to be among the state's most competitive this election cycle. Despite being represented by a Republican, President Joe Biden carried the district in 2020, and Beto O'Rourke also dominated the district during the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election.
What's more, Carranza out-fundraised Lujan four-to-one, according to fundraising reports the candidates filed last month.
Bexar County voters will decide between Carranza and Lujan on Nov. 5. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 7.
