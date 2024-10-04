SA BEER FESTIVAL IS BACK 10/19! SNAG YOUR TICKETS NOW!

Texas House race in San Antonio heats up as new ad targets John Lujan's abortion stance

Democrat Kristian Carranza's new TV ad skewers the Republican for saying he'd force his daughter to carry a rapist's baby.

By on Fri, Oct 4, 2024 at 1:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Democrat challenger Kristian Carranza (left) out fundraised Republican incumbent John Lujan (right) four-to-one during the most recent fundraising report filed last month. - Courtesy Photo / Kristian Carranza (left) and Facebook / Texas Rep. John Lujan (right)
Courtesy Photo / Kristian Carranza (left) and Facebook / Texas Rep. John Lujan (right)
Democrat challenger Kristian Carranza (left) out fundraised Republican incumbent John Lujan (right) four-to-one during the most recent fundraising report filed last month.
The closely watched race for Texas House District 118 – which includes parts of San Antonio's South and East Sides – is getting even hotter.

Democrat challenger Kristian Carranza has released a new attack ad targeting Republican incumbent Texas Rep. John Lujan's recent comments about sexual assault and abortion.

For those needing a refresher, Lujan grabbed headlines last week when he told Texas Public Radio's David Martin Davies during a candidate forum that if he had a daughter who'd been sexually assaulted, he would force her to have the child.

"As a Christian man, I'm very pro-life," Lujan said during the TPR appearance. "But man, I struggled with the rape and incest because, you know, I think if it was my daughter – I don't have any daughters — but if I had a daughter, and that would have been, you know, if it would have been a rape, I think we, as a personally, I would say, 'No, we're going to have the baby."

Carranza's new 15-second advertisement released Wednesday doubles down on her prior criticisms of Lujan's remarks.

"How extreme is Rep. John Lujan on Abortion?" the ad asks voters, followed by an edited — albeit in context — clip of Lujan making his comments about his hypothetical daughter during the candidate forum.


"John Lujan. Too Extreme for Texas," the ad concludes.

"This is a hypothetical example, but women across Texas know there's nothing hypothetical about being forced to carry your rapist's baby," Carranza said in a Wednesday statement.

Analysts consider the HD 118 race to be among the state's most competitive this election cycle. Despite being represented by a Republican, President Joe Biden carried the district in 2020, and Beto O'Rourke also dominated the district during the 2022 Texas gubernatorial election.

What's more, Carranza out-fundraised Lujan four-to-one, according to fundraising reports the candidates filed last month.

Bexar County voters will decide between Carranza and Lujan on Nov. 5. The last day to register to vote is Oct. 7.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles
Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Study names TMI Episcopal San Antonio area's best high school

By Michael Karlis

TMI Episcopal's athletic complex on a cloudy day.

Longshore workers strike has San Antonio residents panic buying toilet paper

By Michael Karlis

X user @AnarchoDarling posted photos of barren shelves in the toilet paper aisle at the H-E-B at Bandera and Loop 1604 on Tuesday.

USAA quietly relocated its banking business out of San Antonio this spring

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

San Antonio's 'Skeleton House' returns for a fourth year

By Michael Karlis

The bony residents of San Antonio's Skeleton House hold spooky court on Wednesday.

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred looks to turn Republicans against rival Ted Cruz

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred was elected to office in 2018 by defeating a Republican incumbent in a GOP-leaning district.

Colin Allred narrows gap in Texas Senate race, but can he win?

By Matthew Choi, The Texas Tribune

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, D-Dallas, left, narrows the gap in his bid to unseat U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

Pissed-off Texans react on social media to early morning 'Blue Alert'

By Michael Karlis

Texas DPS is looking for Seth Altman, 33, who's "wanted for the involvement in the killing or serious injury of a law enforcement officer."

Ken Paxton sues TikTok for violating new Texas social media law

By Pooja Salhotra, The Texas Tribune

“I will continue to hold TikTok and other Big Tech companies accountable for exploiting Texas children and failing to prioritize minors’ online safety and privacy,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement announcing he is suing the popular short-term video app.
More

September 18, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us