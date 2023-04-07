Texas House votes to put major roadblock in front of Gov. Greg Abbott's prized school voucher bill

Even though Senate Bill 8 passed the Texas Senate, the House adopted a measure that would bar the state from using taxpayer money for private schools.

By on Fri, Apr 7, 2023 at 10:52 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Despite concerns from fellow state senators about possible fraudulent use of tax payer money and lower test scores, S.B. 8 passed the senate with no amendments. - Flickr / Ed Schipul
Flickr / Ed Schipul
Despite concerns from fellow state senators about possible fraudulent use of tax payer money and lower test scores, S.B. 8 passed the senate with no amendments.
Gov. Greg Abbott's prized school voucher bill could be dead on arrival after the Texas House voted Thursday to approve a measure that would ban state money from being spent on public education.

Although the Texas Senate passed the bill Thursday on a partisan 18-13 vote, the House on the same day adopted a budget amendment proposed Rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown, that would essentially defund the proposal.

Senate Bill 8, also known as Texas School Voucher Bill, would grant $8,000 per student to parents who pull their kids out of public schools. Ostensibly, that money would help pay private school tuition or cover homeschooling expenses.

Although SB 8 made it out of the Senate, yesterday's bipartisan 86-52 vote in the House amounts to a major hurdle for the legislation, which is opposed both by Democrats and many rural Republicans, the latter of whom worry it would decimate small-town public schools.

During Thursday's Senate debate, SB 8 author Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe faced tough questions from colleagues about how the bill would protect taxpayer money from fraud, according to the Texas Tribune. They also grilled the senator about how private schools would be held accountable for bad test scores and whether such campuses would be forced to accept every child, the new site reports.

Joshua Cowen, a Michigan State University education policy professor who's extensively studied voucher programs, told the Current during a recent interview that SB 8, in its current form, would undermine public education in Texas and lead to a slew of subprime private schools popping up around the state.

Despite those concerns, SB 8 passed the Senate without any amendments.

Although the House budget amendment suggests the voucher bill will have a hard time gaining traction in the House, Abbott isn't giving up just yet.

The Republican governor, who's made vouchers one of his legislative priorities, is continuing a statewide tour of church schools to tout the proposal. He'll visit San Antonio on April 13 as part of that "Parent Empowerment" road show.

Last week, San Antonio's Northside ISD voted to denounce the legislation. Superintendent Brian T. Woods called it "the single biggest threat to public schools."

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rumors of Austin serial killer dubbed the 'Rainey Street Ripper' swirl online

By Michael Karlis

A Facebook group for people to discuss a recent string of deaths in Austin gained 2,000 additional members over the weekend.

Viral video captures San Antonio nightclub bouncer body-slamming woman during wild night

By Michael Karlis

The chief of the security company is awaiting for additional surveillance footage before he comments on whether the bouncer's actions were justified.

Lawmaker calls for investigation over video showing DPS officer push Uvalde shooting victim's mom

By Michael Karlis

Maite Rodriguez (pictured above) was attempting to pick up her son Caleb when the incident occurred.

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's voucher plan would defund Texas' public schools to aid wealthy elites

By Kevin Sánchez

Bad Takes: Gov. Greg Abbott's voucher plan would defund Texas' public schools to aid wealthy elites

Also in News

San Antonio among cheapest cities for a night out on the town, study says

By Michael Karlis

It cost nearly $100 more for a night out in Austin than it does in San Antonio, according to the study.

Hays Country sheriff's deputy indicted on deadly misconduct charge for hospital shooting

By Michael Karlis

Former Hay County Sheriff's Deputy Isaiah Garcia faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if convicted.

San Antonio approves $2.5 million plan for park adjacent the East Side's Hays Street Bridge

By Brandon Rodriguez

The 1.7-acre lot of undeveloped land was at the center of a years-long battle over how it should be developed.

Serial Killer Rumors, School Voucher Bill: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

More than half of Austinites believe that a serial killer is out the loose, according to one recent poll.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us