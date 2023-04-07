Texas House votes to put major roadblock in front of Gov. Greg Abbott's prized school voucher bill

click to enlarge
Despite concerns from fellow state senators about possible fraudulent use of tax payer money and lower test scores, S.B. 8 passed the senate with no amendments.
Gov. Greg Abbott's prized school voucher bill could be dead on arrival after the Texas House voted Thursday to approve a measure that would ban state money from being spent on public education.
Although the Texas Senate passed the bill Thursday on a partisan 18-13 vote, the House on the same day adopted a budget amendment proposed Rep. Abel Herrero, D-Robstown, that would essentially defund the proposal.
Senate Bill 8, also known as Texas School Voucher Bill, would grant $8,000 per student to parents who pull their kids out of public schools. Ostensibly, that money would help pay private school tuition or cover homeschooling expenses.
Although SB 8 made it out of the Senate, yesterday's bipartisan 86-52 vote in the House amounts to a major hurdle for the legislation, which is opposed both by Democrats and many rural Republicans, the latter of whom worry it would decimate small-town public schools.
During Thursday's Senate debate, SB 8 author Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe faced tough questions from colleagues about how the bill would protect taxpayer money from fraud, according to the Texas Tribune
. They also grilled the senator about how private schools would be held accountable for bad test scores and whether such campuses would be forced to accept every child, the new site reports.
Joshua Cowen, a Michigan State University education policy professor who's extensively studied voucher programs, told the Current
during a recent interview that SB 8, in its current form, would undermine public education in Texas and lead to a slew of subprime private schools popping up around the state.
Despite those concerns, SB 8 passed the Senate without any amendments.
Although the House budget amendment suggests the voucher bill will have a hard time gaining traction in the House, Abbott isn't giving up just yet.
The Republican governor, who's made vouchers one of his legislative priorities, is continuing a statewide tour of church schools to tout the proposal. He'll visit San Antonio on April 13 as part of that "Parent Empowerment" road show.
Last week, San Antonio's Northside ISD voted to denounce the legislation
. Superintendent Brian T. Woods called it "the single biggest threat to public schools."
