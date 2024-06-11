Texas is 10th-worst state for vehicle thefts, new study shows

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Virrage Images More than 938,000 vehicles were stolen nationwide between 2012 and 2022, according to FBI crime statistics.

Texas is still the Wild West — at least when it comes to vehicle thefts.A recent analysis of FBI data ranked the Texas as the state where people face the tenth-highest likelihood of having their cars stolen.

Personal injury and maritime law firm Scott Vicknair crunched vehicle theft numbers from compiled by the FBI from 2012 to 2022. Researchers then ranked states by their number of thefts per 100,000 registered vehicles.

Texas racked up 392.40 thefts per 100,000 registered vehicles over that time. That adds up to a mind-blowing 99,450 vehicles pilfered between 2012 and 2022.



“It’s astonishing to observe the number of vehicles that have been stolen in recent years," said David Vicknair, a spokesman for the law firm that conducted the study. "Car theft is a huge concern in the U.S., so this study helps highlight the states most at risk."

Colorado topped the list with 851.70 thefts per 100,000 vehicles, or 45,883 vehicles stolen between 2012 and 2022. Washington followed right behind with 731.70 thefts per 100,000 vehicles, or 49,777 vehicles stolen during the study period.

The study also found that a staggering 938,295 vehicles were stolen nationwide between 2012 and 2022.



"It’s always crucial to lock your car and ensure that your keys are stored in a safe place," Vicknair said. "It can also be worth installing extra precautions, such as steering wheel or tire locks."