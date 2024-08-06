WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Texas is among the worst states for distracted drivers, new study finds

More than 11% of fatal collisions in the Lone Star State are attributed to distracted drivers.

By on Tue, Aug 6, 2024 at 2:39 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge On average, 3,132 people die in fatal crashes involving distracted drivers each year, according to a new study. - Shutterstock / Prostock-studio
Shutterstock / Prostock-studio
On average, 3,132 people die in fatal crashes involving distracted drivers each year, according to a new study.
The Texas Department of Transportation apparently developed its "Talk. Text. Crash." campaign for good reason: roughly 500 people in the Lone Star State died due to distracted driving in 2022.

Little surprise perhaps that a newly released study ranked Texas as the eighth-worst state when it comes to distracted driving.

That analysis, conducted by Bader Scott Injury Lawyers, ranked states based on the dangers posed by distracted driving, according to 2022 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Federal Highway Administration and the U.S. Census Bureau.

Researchers based states' overall rankings on the total number of people killed by distracted drivers, the percent of fatal accidents caused by distracted drivers, the number of people killed per 100,000 residents by distracted drivers and the number of distracted drivers involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers.

New Mexico was found to be the worst state for distracted driving, in large part due to 39.7% of fatal accidents there being caused by distracted drivers. Kansas and Louisiana landed at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively. 

In eighth-ranked Texas, 11.23% of fatal collisions were attributed to distracted drivers. What's more, for every, 100,000 licensed drivers in the Lone Star State, 4.03 were distracted drivers involved in a fatal crash.

The Bader Scott study found that on average, 3,132 people die in the U.S. annually from fatal crashes involving distracted drivers. Data also show that distracted driving fatalities increased 14% from 2018 to 2022.

The most prevalent age group for distracted driving is 20-39 years old, according to the report. That age group made up 42% of distracted drivers, followed by people 40-59, who make up 30% of the total.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Cost of proposed San Antonio sports district could be as high as $4 billion

By Michael Karlis

The proposed sports district, dubbed "Porject Marvel" by city officials, would be located at Hemisfair near the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

The consequences of Texas' abortion ban goes beyond women's right to choose

By Michael Karlis

Abortion-rights advocates speak during the Ride to Decide national bus tour's stop in San Antonio last month.

Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro recalls experience being vetted as potential VP

By Adam Doe

Former San Antonio Mayor and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro was on the Hillary Clinton's short list as a potential running mate in 2016.

Bexar County GOP accuses Democrat of changing name to appeal to Latino voters

By Michael Karlis

Bexar County Republican Party Chairwoman Kris Coons points to a copy of a document showing that Democrat Kristian Carranza legally changed her last name in 2023.

San Antonio's USAA to pay $64.2 million to settle claim it overcharged service members

By Sanford Nowlin

USAA Federal Savings Bank is a unit of San Antonio-based financial giant USAA.

Bexar County GOP accuses Democrat of changing name to appeal to Latino voters

By Michael Karlis

Bexar County Republican Party Chairwoman Kris Coons points to a copy of a document showing that Democrat Kristian Carranza legally changed her last name in 2023.

Cost of proposed San Antonio sports district could be as high as $4 billion

By Michael Karlis

The proposed sports district, dubbed "Porject Marvel" by city officials, would be located at Hemisfair near the Grand Hyatt Hotel and Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center.

Former San Antonio Mayor Julian Castro recalls experience being vetted as potential VP

By Adam Doe

Former San Antonio Mayor and Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro was on the Hillary Clinton's short list as a potential running mate in 2016.
More

July 24, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us