Texas is among the worst states for distracted drivers, new study finds

The Texas Department of Transportation apparently developed its "Talk. Text. Crash." campaign for good reason: roughly 500 people in the Lone Star State died due to distracted driving in 2022.Little surprise perhaps that a newly released study ranked Texas as the eighth-worst state when it comes to distracted driving.That analysis, conducted by Bader Scott Injury Lawyers, ranked states based on the dangers posed by distracted driving, according to 2022 data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administrationthe Federal Highway AdministrationResearchers based states' overall rankings on the total number of people killed by distracted drivers, the percent of fatal accidents caused by distracted drivers, the number of people killed per 100,000 residents by distracted drivers and the number of distracted drivers involved in fatal crashes per 100,000 licensed drivers.eighth-rankedThe Bader Scott study found that o