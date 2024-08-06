Texas is among the worst states for distracted drivers, new study finds

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Prostock-studio On average, 3,132 people die in fatal crashes involving distracted drivers each year, according to a new study.

New Mexico was found to be the worst state for distracted driving, in large part due to 39.7% of fatal accidents there being caused by distracted drivers. Kansas and Louisiana landed at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively.

Texas, 11.23% of fatal collisions were attributed to distracted drivers. What's more, for every, 100,000 licensed drivers in the Lone Star State, 4.03 were distracted drivers involved in a fatal crash.



istracted driving fatalities increased 14% from 2018 to 2022.



The most prevalent age group for distracted driving is 20-39 years old, according to the report. That age group made up 42% of distracted drivers, followed by people 40-59, who make up 30% of the total.

