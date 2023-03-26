Texas is home to some of the nation's happiest college campuses, study says

click to enlarge
Shutterstock / Grindstone Media Group
Texas Christian University in Fort Worth ranked as the happiest college campus in the U.S., according to a recent study.
As the school year draws to a close, high school seniors across San Antonio are busy applying to colleges. And apparently, some of the happiest college campuses in the U.S. are right here in Texas, according to one analysis.
Four Texas universities were named among the nation's happiest campuses, according to a new study
by resume writing service Resume.io. Indeed, Texas Christian University in Fort Worth topped the list.
To determine its rankings, Resume.io didn't poll college students. Instead, the company used artificial intelligence to analyze photos on Instagram posted from college campuses across the U.S. The AI analyzed the faces of the people in the photos to determine whether the students were "happy" or "sad."
According to the Study, more than 75% of the people in photos on Instagram at TCU were "happy."
Other Texas universities to make the top 20 include Baylor at No. 4; the University of Texas, which came in at No. 10; and Southern Methodist University, which grabbed the No. 20 spot.
Overall, Texas had more universities in the top 20 than any other state. Even so, no colleges in San Antonio made the top 88.
Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter