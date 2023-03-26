Texas is home to some of the nation's happiest college campuses, study says

No colleges in San Antonio made the list.

By on Sun, Mar 26, 2023 at 9:03 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas Christian University in Fort Worth ranked as the happiest college campus in the U.S., according to a recent study. - Shutterstock / Grindstone Media Group
Shutterstock / Grindstone Media Group
Texas Christian University in Fort Worth ranked as the happiest college campus in the U.S., according to a recent study.
As the school year draws to a close, high school seniors across San Antonio are busy applying to colleges. And apparently, some of the happiest college campuses in the U.S. are right here in Texas, according to one analysis.

Four Texas universities were named among the nation's happiest campuses, according to a new study by resume writing service Resume.io. Indeed, Texas Christian University in Fort Worth topped the list.

To determine its rankings, Resume.io didn't poll college students. Instead, the company used artificial intelligence to analyze photos on Instagram posted from college campuses across the U.S. The AI analyzed the faces of the people in the photos to determine whether the students were "happy" or "sad."

According to the Study, more than 75% of the people in photos on Instagram at TCU were "happy."

Other Texas universities to make the top 20 include Baylor at No. 4; the University of Texas, which came in at No. 10; and Southern Methodist University, which grabbed the No. 20 spot.

Overall, Texas had more universities in the top 20 than any other state. Even so, no colleges in San Antonio made the top 88.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

House panel advances new Texas budget with property tax cuts, teacher pay raises

By Karen Brooks Harper, The Texas Tribune

The state has a historic $32.7 billion surplus and record amounts of cash in reserves.

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

By Michael Karlis

Video of same-sex couple smooching on San Antonio Spurs' Kiss Me Cam goes viral

Texas Trip: The future of psychedelic therapy was a hot topic at SXSW 2023

By Michael Karlis

According to experts, research on the benefits of hallucinogens was stunted in large part due to President Richard Nixon's war on drugs.

No Free Lunch: School lunch programs in San Antonio are at a crisis point

By Brandon Rodriguez

Students line up for school lunches at a North East Independent School District campus.

Also in News

San Antonio, other Texas cities among the best for renters with pets

By Michael Karlis

Four of the top 10 best cities for renters with pets are located in Texas.

San Antonio resident and Hotel Rwanda inspiration Paul Rusesabagina to be freed from prison

By Michael Karlis

Paul Rusesabagina moved to Belgium following the Rwandan genocide. He relocated to San Antonio in 2008.

San Antonio City Council enacts new program aimed at punishing bad landlords

By Michael Karlis

Ashton Condel, a housing justice organizer, was escorted out of City Hall by SAPD last summer after demanding a meeting with Mayor Ron Nirenberg to discuss "dangerous" living conditions at the Seven Oaks Apartments. It's not immediately clear whether that complex would fall under the rules qualifying it for the city's new "bad actor" inspection program.

Steve Toth, Unpaid Overtime: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

State Rep. Steve Toth delivers a speech at the Alamo while dressed in his best culture warrior duds.
More

Digital Issue

March 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us