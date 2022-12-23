Texas is now home to 30 million people

Texas has joined California as the only other state in the nation with a population of more than 30 million, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

By on Fri, Dec 23, 2022 at 9:24 am

click to enlarge Crowds gather in Austin in celebration of Martin Luther King Day in 2020. The population of Texas has increased by 470,708 people since July 2021, the largest gain in the nation. - Texas Tribune / Jordan Vonderhaar
Texas Tribune / Jordan Vonderhaar
Crowds gather in Austin in celebration of Martin Luther King Day in 2020. The population of Texas has increased by 470,708 people since July 2021, the largest gain in the nation.

Fueled by migration to the state from other parts of the country, Texas crossed a new population threshold this year: It is now home to 30 million people.

New estimates released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau put the state’s population as of July 1 at 30,029,572 following years of steady growth. This makes Texas the only state, other than California, with a population of more than 30 million.

The state’s population has been on an upward trajectory for decades, accompanied by demographic shifts that have reshaped everything from its politics to its classrooms as people of color have powered its growth.

Texas’ population increased by 470,708 people since July 2021, the largest gain in the nation. Texas regularly holds that top spot on the bureau’s annual population updates. Roughly half of that growth came from net domestic migration — the number of people coming to Texas from other states — while the other half was split almost evenly between net international migration and natural increase, which is the difference between births and deaths.

The state’s source of population gains often fluctuates year to year. The bureau’s estimates from 2010-19 showed Texas’ growth based on natural increase and net migration, including both domestic and international, were close to even over the decade.

Despite its growth, Texas remains far behind California, which has been the most populous state in the nation since the early 1960s. The latest estimates put California’s population at 39,029,342.

However, California’s growth has been stunted recently as it continued to lose residents to other states. California outpaced Texas in growth based on international migration, but this year’s estimates showed the state’s population shrunk in size by 113,649 residents after experiencing big losses from domestic migration.

The Golden State has lost almost half a million residents in the last two years alone. Its population losses, reportedly, have been partly driven by high housing prices, as well as by quality of life and transportation challenges.

Earlier this year, a separate estimate from the Census Bureau indicated that Texas may have passed another demographic milestone: the point where Hispanic residents make up more of the state’s population than white residents.

Population figures derived from the bureau’s American Community Survey showed Hispanic Texans made up 40.2% of the state’s population in 2021, while non-Hispanic white Texans made up 39.4%. Those estimates are not considered official. The bureau’s official population estimates as of July 2021 showed the Hispanic and non-Hispanic white populations virtually even in size.

The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Texans wanting to stay stocked with booze for the holidays must plan ahead for store closures

By Nina Rangel

Texas liquor stores will be closed for 61 consecutive hours this Christmas.

Traffic in Southwest San Antonio comes to a halt as police negotiate with man on overpass

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Police Department officials are negotiating with man on an overpass on the city's Southwest side.

San Antonio Police release new security footage one year after Lina Khil's disappearance

By Michael Karlis

Lina Khil's disappearance was the subject of an episode of Investigation Discovery's In Pursuit With John Walsh in September.

Daughter of San Antonio car dealer Ken Batchelor going to trial this spring over fatal car wreck

By Michael Karlis

Boerne resident Kennedy Jones took this photo after Kendall Lauren Batchelor allegedly hit her vehicle in December 2021.

Also in News

UT Health San Antonio will launch new trauma research program with military

By Allison P. Erickson, The Texas Tribune

An ambulance is parked at Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas at Austin in 2018. The university regents have approved money for a new trauma research program at UT Health San Antonio.

San Antonio among the best cities for LGBTQ+ homebuyers, study says

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio among the best cities for LGBTQ+ homebuyers, study says

Why pandemic fatigue and COVID-19 burnout took over in 2022

By Tina Hesman Saey, Science News

Shifting guidelines bred confusion and put the onus on individuals for deciding when to mask, test and stay home.

Willie Nelson, Freezing Weather: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

San Antonio is bracing for freezing weather — and hoping it won't be as catastrophic as Winter Storm Uri.
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us