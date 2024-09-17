TOP SHELF IS SATURDAY, SEPT 28 - CLICK TO SNAG YOUR TICKETS!

Texas is the eighth-worst state in which to start a new career, study shows

The Texas Workforce Commission said employers are looking for more experience and education.

By on Tue, Sep 17, 2024 at 9:36 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge While many Texas politicians like to hold up the state as an economic miracle, it may not be the ideal place for young jobseekers, according to a new report. - Facebook / Texas Workforce Commission
Facebook / Texas Workforce Commission
While many Texas politicians like to hold up the state as an economic miracle, it may not be the ideal place for young jobseekers, according to a new report.
Despite Gov. Greg Abbott's claims that the Texas economy is the envy of the world, a new study released Monday found that the state is among the worst for those looking to start a career.

The study published by Plus AI — a California-based self-driving truck company — compiled information from all 50 states including their average unemployment rates, per capita income and formal discrimination complaints per 100,00 people. Each state was given an aggregate score out of 100, and Texas pulled a sad 40.59.

Based on that score, Texas ranked as the eighth-worst state for those looking to start a career.

Picking apart the numbers, the Lone Star State has the 18th-lowest income per capita, according to the study. Workers here earned an average of $38,123 annually in 2022 when adjusted for inflation.

Texas also has 67.42 discrimination receipts per 100,000 people — the nation's 14th-highest total. It also tied with Delaware and West Virginia for having the 10th-highest unemployment at 3.95%.

“This study looked at which states would be the worst in which to start a new career, based on factors that we believed to be important to consider in this scenario," Plus AI CEO Daniel Li said in a statement.

“The unemployment rate highlights how difficult it might be to find a new job in that state to begin with, while the amount of discrimination receipts issued shows how much attention companies have received from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission," Li added.

Georgia, the second worst state for new careers, leads the nation in discrimination receipts with 126.2 per 100,000 people. Though Georgia had a higher rate of discrimination, Texas leads the country with the highest raw number of discrimination cases with 20,556 compared to Georgia's 13,919, according to the report.

The study named Nevada, which scored a paltry 21.28, as the worst state for starting a new career. The Silver State had the highest average unemployment rate at 5.1% and the fifth-most discrimination receipts with 93.45 per 100,000 people.

Arkansas, Illinois and Mississippi round out the study's five worst states, scoring 32.68, 32.83 and 35.11 respectively. Mississippi has the lowest per capita income in the country at $29,045.

On the flip side, Plus AI's report names New Hampshire, which scored 89.64, as the best state to start a new career. That New England state has the nation's fifth-highest per capita income at $49,281. It also has the fourth-lowest unemployment rate at 2.25%.

Vermont came in as the second best state, tying with North Dakota for the lowest unemployment rate at 1.95%. In respective order, Massachusetts, North Dakota and Connecticut round out the five best states in which to embark a new career.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more San Antonio News articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

New polls showing tight race between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz puts on his happy face during an appearance at a conservative conference.

San Antonio Rep. Chip Roy says U.S. isn't worth defending due to transgender music teachers

By Michael Karlis

U.S. Rep. Chip Roy is among Congress' most fervent filers of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation, according to a 2023 report.

Even if courts block Ken Paxton's 'election integrity' moves, the damage is already done

By Sanford Nowlin

Voting-rights groups argue Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal wrangling to ensure "election integrity" is designed to keep people away from the polls.

Did Texas Department of Public Safety chief really call migrants 'cockroaches'?

By Michael Karlis

Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw called members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua "cockroaches" and an "infestation."

Did Texas Department of Public Safety chief really call migrants 'cockroaches'?

By Michael Karlis

Texas DPS Director Steve McCraw called members of Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua "cockroaches" and an "infestation."

Assclown Alert: Amping up Texas’ culture war with Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick

By Sanford Nowlin

Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick puts his taste in men's wear on display during a speech in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Texas leads nation in anti-immigrant legislation, according to new LULAC study

By Michael Karlis

The report blamed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's standoff with the feds in Eagle Pass for sparking a wave of anti-immigrant legislation nationally.

New polls showing tight race between Ted Cruz and Colin Allred

By Sanford Nowlin

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz puts on his happy face during an appearance at a conservative conference.
More

September 5, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 640-7103

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us