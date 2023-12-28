LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Texas is the seventh-most 'TikTok obsessed' U.S. state, study finds

California ranked at the most TikTok-obsessed state due to its burgeoning influencer economy, researchers said.

By on Thu, Dec 28, 2023 at 9:39 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Texas averaged 4,775 TikTok-related Google searches per 100,000 residents in 2023. - Shutterstock / THICHA SATAPITANON
Shutterstock / THICHA SATAPITANON
Texas averaged 4,775 TikTok-related Google searches per 100,000 residents in 2023.
Texans can’t seem to get enough TikTok.

So much so that the Lone Star State ranked as the seventh-most “TikTok obsessed” U.S. state, according to a study published this month.

QR code-generating company QRFY analyzed the number of TikTok-related Google searches per 100,000 residents in each state in 2023. Search terms analyzed in the study include “TikTok dances,” “TikTok app” and “TikTok songs." Researchers then adjusted the number of total searches for each state’s population.

Texas averaged 4,775 TikTok-related Google searches per 100,000 residents, putting it solidly in the list's Top 10.

Even so, Californians love the app even more, taking the top spot with an average of 5,202 TikTok-related Google searches per 100,000 residents. The study attributed California’s TikTok obsession to the state’s burgeoning influencer economy.

Nevada and New York followed California in second and third place, respectively.

On the other end of the spectrum, Wyoming had the lowest number of searches in 2023, averaging only 2,252 per 100,000 people — or 57% less than California.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Texas News articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Hot Takes: The best, worst and most memorable quotes from San Antonio’s 2023 news stories

By Michael Karlis

No.1 NBA draft pick Victor Wembanyama speaks to reporters at the team's media day earlier this year.

San Antonio 2023: A look back at the year’s 10 biggest news stories

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonians take to the streets earlier this year to protest Texas' abortion ban.

Official Fred's Fish Fry jerseys now on sale at San Antonio chain's corporate HQ

By Michael Karlis

The official Fred's Fish Fry jersey includes the restaurant's logo on the front and the number 63 on the back — an homage to the business' 60th anniversary.

As San Antonio ponders a Spurs arena, it should remember Sunset Station's lessons

By Heywood Sanders

The urban renewal effort around the old Sunset Station faced numerous hiccups over the years.

Also in News

San Antonio 2023: A look back at the year’s 10 biggest news stories

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonians take to the streets earlier this year to protest Texas' abortion ban.

As San Antonio ponders a Spurs arena, it should remember Sunset Station's lessons

By Heywood Sanders

The urban renewal effort around the old Sunset Station faced numerous hiccups over the years.

Santa Wemby, Dan Patrick: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

By San Antonio Current Staff

Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama, dressed as Santa Claus, greets a child as part of the El Louise Christmas Project.

Assclown of the Year: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is an utter embarrassment to Texas

By Sanford Nowlin

There are worse things about Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick than his taste in shirts.
More

Digital Issue

December 13, 2023

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us