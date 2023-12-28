Texas is the seventh-most 'TikTok obsessed' U.S. state, study finds

click to enlarge Shutterstock / THICHA SATAPITANON Texas averaged 4,775 TikTok-related Google searches per 100,000 residents in 2023.

Texans can’t seem to get enough TikTok.So much so that the Lone Star State ranked as the seventh-most “TikTok obsessed” U.S. state, according to a study published this month.QR code-generating company QRFY analyzed the number of TikTok-related Google searches per 100,000 residents in each state in 2023. Search terms analyzed in the study include “TikTok dances,” “TikTok app” and “TikTok songs." Researchers then adjusted the number of total searches for each state’s population.Texas averaged 4,775 TikTok-related Google searches per 100,000 residents, putting it solidly in the list's Top 10.Even so, Californians love the app even more, taking the top spot with an average of 5,202 TikTok-related Google searches per 100,000 residents. The study attributed California’s TikTok obsession to the state’s burgeoning influencer economy.Nevada and New York followed California in second and third place, respectively.On the other end of the spectrum, Wyoming had the lowest number of searches in 2023, averaging only 2,252 per 100,000 people — or 57% less than California.